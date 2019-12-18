By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John Frieda Luxurious Volume Thick Conditioner 250Ml

5(4)Write a review
John Frieda Luxurious Volume Thick Conditioner 250Ml
£ 6.00
£2.40/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Luxurious Volume Touchably Full Conditioner
  • Texturise & offer your hair volume to notice visibly thicker hair
  • Patented technology penetrates all hair types to recover over-styled hair
  • 250ml tube of John Frieda Luxurious Volume conditioner
  • You may receive this product with the name 7-Day Volume. Rest assured it's the same great product inside the tubes that will transform your fine, flat hair with natural-looking, touchable volume - just with a different name.
  • Detangle and nourish hair without weighing it down. This lightweight conditioner, with Caffeine Vitality Complex, preps volume without tangles.
  • Lightweight nourishment & detangling for fine hair
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behenamidopropyl Dimenthylamine, Parfum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Lactic Acid, Benzoic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Silicone Quaternium-22, PPG-3 Myristyl Ether, C30-45 Alkyl Dimethicone, Disodium EDTA, Steartrimonium Chloride, Glycine, Caffeine, Maris Sal, Malic Acid, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat, AMP-Isostearoyl Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional

Preparation and Usage

  • Smooth through wet hair after shampooing with Luxurious Volume Touchably Soft Shampoo, and then rinse well.
  • Safe for colour-treated hair.

Net Contents

250ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic product. I am prone to very dry hair due

5 stars

Fantastic product. I am prone to very dry hair due to constant highlights but this does the best job of any other conditioner I have tried before. My hair is lovely and soft and dry ends are calmed down

Very friendly to hair. Good packaging

5 stars

Bought these while ago and its brilliant. Hair feels completely different and perfect after the wash

Good value, good product

5 stars

I have used this before and it is always consistently good for my hair. For the price its probably the best conditioner I use.

John Frieda conditioner

5 stars

I bought this for my mother as she has very fine hair that goes easily flat, She could tell the difference after first wash and so could I. It really does make hair a lot fuller especially when used with John Frieda shampoo. Also smells nice.

