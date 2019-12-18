John Frieda Luxurious Volume Thick Conditioner 250Ml

Fantastic product. I am prone to very dry hair due
Fantastic product. I am prone to very dry hair due to constant highlights but this does the best job of any other conditioner I have tried before. My hair is lovely and soft and dry ends are calmed down
Very friendly to hair. Good packaging
Bought these while ago and its brilliant. Hair feels completely different and perfect after the wash
Good value, good product
I have used this before and it is always consistently good for my hair. For the price its probably the best conditioner I use.
John Frieda conditioner
I bought this for my mother as she has very fine hair that goes easily flat, She could tell the difference after first wash and so could I. It really does make hair a lot fuller especially when used with John Frieda shampoo. Also smells nice.