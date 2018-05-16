By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Telma Matzo Ball Mix 84G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Telma Matzo Ball Mix 84G
£ 1.50
£17.86/kg

Product Description

  • Kneidl Matzo Ball Mix
  • Kneidl matzo ball mix 2 bags, each for 12 balls
  • Kosher - Parve
  • Pack size: 84G

Information

Ingredients

Matzo Meal [(67%), Wheat Flour], Maltodextrin, Pal Stearin Oil, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Salt, Raising Agents (Acid Sodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Bicarbonate), Spice (Ground Nutmeg), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a factory that also handles Soya, Egg and Celery

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before and production date: See back of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions (for 12 Kneidl balls): 1. Add content of one bag to one slightly beaten egg. 2. Wait 5-8 minutes until set. 3. Moisten hands with water and gently form 12-14 balls (2 cm diameter). Add matzo balls to boiling Telma chicken flavour soup and simmer for 7 minutes.

Importer address

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG.

Distributor address

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG.

Return to

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG.
  • www.empirebespokefoods.com

Net Contents

84g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g dry mix
Energy 1684 kJ
-402 kcal
Fat 9.9 g
of which saturates 6.0 g
Carbohydrate 67.5 g
of which sugars 0.6 g
Protein 10.8 g
Salt 5.4 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here