Telma Matzo Ball Mix 84G

Product Description
- Kneidl Matzo Ball Mix
- Kneidl matzo ball mix 2 bags, each for 12 balls
- Kosher - Parve
- Pack size: 84G
Information
Ingredients
Matzo Meal [(67%), Wheat Flour], Maltodextrin, Pal Stearin Oil, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Salt, Raising Agents (Acid Sodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Bicarbonate), Spice (Ground Nutmeg), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that also handles Soya, Egg and Celery
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before and production date: See back of pack
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Instructions (for 12 Kneidl balls): 1. Add content of one bag to one slightly beaten egg. 2. Wait 5-8 minutes until set. 3. Moisten hands with water and gently form 12-14 balls (2 cm diameter). Add matzo balls to boiling Telma chicken flavour soup and simmer for 7 minutes.
Importer address
Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd,
Middlesex,
UB5 6AG.
Distributor address
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG.
Return to
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG.
- www.empirebespokefoods.com
Net Contents
84g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g dry mix
|Energy
|1684 kJ
|-
|402 kcal
|Fat
|9.9 g
|of which saturates
|6.0 g
|Carbohydrate
|67.5 g
|of which sugars
|0.6 g
|Protein
|10.8 g
|Salt
|5.4 g
