Ryvita Multiseed Thins 125G

These have a very nice taste and are crunchy. Lov
These have a very nice taste and are crunchy. Lovely for dipping or buttered. However there are not many In the packet. I tried them on half price offer but would not buy at full price. Also agree with palm oil comments raised by others.
Lovely crispy thin ideal for dipping in your favou
Lovely crispy thin ideal for dipping in your favourite creamy cheese.
Another pointless use of palm oil
Contains PALM OIL. Absolutely no need for it. They do it because it's cheap. It's cheap because it's grown in poor countries that clear rainforest and pay next to nothing.
why do all crackers have to contain PALM OIL
why do all crackers have to contain PALM OIL