By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ryvita Multiseed Thins 125G

3(4)Write a review
image 1 of Ryvita Multiseed Thins 125G
£ 1.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

Each 9g portion contains
  • Energy166kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.14g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1821kJ

Product Description

  • Multi-Seed Flatbreads
  • The Prince's Countryside Fund
  • A total seed sensation
  • Wheat & rye flatbread topped with mixed seeds
  • Snack on them. Share them.
  • Try them with a Guacamole dip...
  • High in fibre
  • Pack size: 125g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mixed Seeds (24%) (Millet Seed, Golden Linseed, Brown Linseed, Hemp Seed), Wholegrain Rye Flour (10%), Palm Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.For best before see bottom of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try..
  • Glorious Guacamole,
  • A Tangy Taste of Mexico
  • 1 Peel and pit 2 avocados. Mash in a bowl until super smooth and creamy.
  • 2 Mix in 1 cup of chopped tomatoes, 1/4 cup of chopped onion, 1/4 cup chopped coriander, 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced (for extra oomph).
  • 3 Finally, add 2 tbsp of lemon juice, salt and black pepper.
  • Serve with a few leaves of coriander and dip in with your Multi-Seed Thins for an unforgettable Mexican moment.

Number of uses

Approximately 14 portions per pack

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Jordans and Ryvita Company,
  • Stratton Business Park,
  • Market Garden Road,
  • Biggleswade,
  • Bedfordshire,
  • SG18 8QB,

Return to

  • Queries, Comments, Suggestions
  • Please phone the Free* Ryvita® Careline on: 0500 562 123 Monday - Friday 9am to 5pm.
  • (*for landlines, mobile rates may vary).
  • Or visit our website at www.ryvita.co.uk
  • Alternatively write to us:
  • The Ryvita® Consumer Services Manager,
  • The Jordans and Ryvita Company,
  • Stratton Business Park,
  • Market Garden Road,
  • Biggleswade,
  • Bedfordshire,
  • SG18 8QB,

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion% RI* Per Portion
Energy 1821kJ166kJ
-434kcal40kcal2%
Fat 14.1g1.3g2%
- of which saturates 3.3g0.3g2%
Carbohydrate 56.2g5.1g2%
- of which sugars 2.9g0.3g<1%
Fibre 8.1g0.7g
Protein 16.4g1.5g3%
Salt 1.54g0.14g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
Per Portion = One 9 g slice of flatbread---
Approximately 14 portions per pack---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

These have a very nice taste and are crunchy. Lov

4 stars

These have a very nice taste and are crunchy. Lovely for dipping or buttered. However there are not many In the packet. I tried them on half price offer but would not buy at full price. Also agree with palm oil comments raised by others.

Lovely crispy thin ideal for dipping in your favou

5 stars

Lovely crispy thin ideal for dipping in your favourite creamy cheese.

Another pointless use of palm oil

1 stars

Contains PALM OIL. Absolutely no need for it. They do it because it's cheap. It's cheap because it's grown in poor countries that clear rainforest and pay next to nothing.

why do all crackers have to contain PALM OIL

1 stars

why do all crackers have to contain PALM OIL

Usually bought next

Ryvita Thins Sweet Chilli 125G

£ 1.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

Ryvita Cheddar & Crack Black Pepper Thins 125G

£ 1.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

Ryvita 3 Cheese Thins 125G

£ 1.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

Tesco Houmous 200G

£ 1.20
£0.60/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here