By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oreo Original 66G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Oreo Original 66G
£ 0.60
£0.91/100g
11 g
  • Energy219 kJ 52 kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1990 kJ / 474 kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Sandwich Biscuits with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (29 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • The classic Oreo is a tasty chocolatey sandwich biscuit filled with a creamy vanilla flavour centre. Yum!
  • 6 biscuits per pack. Made for snacking on the go
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 66G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 4, 5%, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Enjoy with milk

Number of uses

1 Pack = 6 Biscuits

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858
  • For questions or comments visit us at
  • www.oreo.eu

Net Contents

66g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g1 biscuit (11 g)%** / 1 biscuit (11 g)
Energy 1990 kJ / 474 kcal219 kJ / 52 kcal3 %
Fat 19 g2.1 g3 %
of which Saturates 5.2 g0.6 g3 %
Carbohydrate 68 g7.5 g3 %
of which Sugars 38 g4.2 g5 %
Fibre 2.7 g0.3 g-
Protein 5.4 g0.6 g1 %
Salt 0.74 g0.08 g1 %
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) ---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Oreo Vanilla Original Sandwich Biscuits 154G

£ 0.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Ms Molly's Chocolate Chip Cookies 250G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.39
£0.16/100g

Aldi Price Match

Ms Molly's Chocolate Digestives Biscuits 300G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.42
£0.14/100g

Aldi Price Match

Walkers Classic Variety Multipack Crisps 24 X 25G

£ 4.00
£0.67/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here