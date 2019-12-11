Fentimans Traditional Ginger Beer 4X275ml
Product Description
- Ginger Beer
- Fentimans have been making exquisitely crafted, botanically brewed beverages since 1905.
- Our drinks are made from a variety of electric botanicals and the finest natural ingredients.
- The result is a drink with an unsurpassed depth of flavour that tastes simply delicious.
- Botanically brewed
- Exquisitely crafted from the finest natural botanicals
- Traditional botanical ginger drink with fermented herbal extracts
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 1100ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Fermented Ginger Root Extract (Water, Glucose Syrup, Ginger Root, Pear Juice Concentrate, Yeast), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Pear Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavourings (Ginger, Lemon, Capsicum), Cream of Tartar, Citric Acid, Herbal Infusions (Speedwell, Juniper, Yarrow)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best before end, see neck of bottle.
Produce of
Brewed and bottled in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled
- Upend before pouring
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled for:
- Fentimans Ltd,
- Fearless House,
- Hexham,
- Northumberland,
- NE46 4TU,
Return to
- Fentimans Ltd,
- Fearless House,
- Hexham,
- Northumberland,
- NE46 4TU,
- UK.
- www.fentimans.com
Net Contents
4 x 275ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|Energy:
|166kJ / 39kcal
|Fat:
|0g
|of which Saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|9g
|of which Sugars:
|7.8g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|<0.01g
