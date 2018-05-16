Energizer Universal AAA 500mAh 4 Pack

Product Description
- Rechargeable AAA Batteries
- - 4-pack of Energizer® Accu Recharge Universal 500 mAh NiMH AAA rechargeable batteries
- - The world's 1st rechargeable AAA battery made with 4% recycled batteries
- - One charge allows you to enjoy up to 2 hours of toy activity (results vary by device and usage)
- - Energizer® Accu Recharge Universal batteries come pre-charged and ready to go
- - Each battery can be charged up to 1,000 times, with a charge that can last up to 12 months in storage
- - Up to 5-year usable battery life under typical usage patterns
- - Energizer® is the world's No.1 rechargeable brand, based on scan sales
- Energizer® Recharge is the world's No.1 rechargeable brand*. Keep your family fully powered every day with long-lasting Energizer® Accu Recharge Universal batteries. Charge up your batteries with any Energizer® charger.
- AAA-HR03
- 1,2V 500mAh
- NiMH Micro
- 500mAh pre-charged
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
Name and address
Return to
- Energizer Trading Ltd.,
- Sword House,
- Totteridge Road,
- High Wycombe,
- UK,
- HP13 6DG.
- www.energizer.eu
- consumer.serviceEU@energizer.com
Net Contents
4 x Batteries
Safety information
WARNING: Use chargers designed for Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) batteries. Keep out of reach of children. Do not swallow. If swallowed, promptly see doctor. Insert correctly (+/-). Do not dispose of in fire or open, do not mix with other battery types or short-circuit - may get hot, explode or leak causing damage.
