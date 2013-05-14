Energizer Pro Charger with 4 AA rechargeable Batteries included

Great product
Bought to use with my sons innotab seems to do the job very well. Self explanatory when charging. Would recommend
Excellent for the price
First, what you don't get: batteries must be charged in at least pairs. This means that you can't charge a single battery, and you need to have 2 batteries which are similarly depleted if you want to avoid damaging them. Also, it's not a fast charger. It takes at least 8 hours to charge 2400mAh batteries. However it only cost £15. If you can live with the above limitations, you get a charger that won't damage your batteries by over-charging, and tells you when a battery needs to be replaced. Also, the build quality feels excellent. It's not exactly a pretty device, but it won't look cheap and tacky wherever you choose to plug it in. My only minor concern is with the bad battery detection. It rejected all my old batteries, meaning it refused to charge them. They were definitely on the way out, but did still have a bit of life in them. I ended up replacing the lot. I now have the Energizers it comes with, and also some Duracells. It charges them all fine.
Best experience of online shopping and best value for money from tesco
I ordered energiser batteries through tesco direct and fully satisfied with the product and overall process.This product is really good for the price and it comes with free AA batteries.Great service from tesco and 100% would recommend this product to friends.
Excellent Product
Great value for money. Just leave it plugged in and pop your batteries in when they are flat. I love the LCD display.
Does exactly what it says.
Excellent product. Charges quickly and holds power for a good time.
Excellent service & delivered to store when scheduled
Charger as per listing, and exactly as per the ones in store, just a bit cheaper. The energizer charger is ideal to be left plugged in out of the way. Nice, simple and easy to read display. The charger replaces and older model as like the plug in feature. Ended up buying a second one weeks later for the price.
Good rechargeable battery at reasonable price
Really pleased with this purchase. Will save us a fortune!
Good piece of kit.
Show how long you have got untill fully charged, so you don't waste time and energy with it plugged in all the time. Would prefer a charger that takes 6 AA.
Batterys still going
Having bought my daughter a leapfrog leappad for christmas and going through two sets of normal batteries I thoughtit was time I purchased a battery chargers and rechargable batteries. I am really impressive and touch wood we are still running on the intial charge.
I expected the charger and batteries to work brilliantly!
Every time i want to charge the batteries, two of the Xs blink, showing that two batteries are faulty, so i almost returned everything until i decided to try charging again and this time it worked!.I have to deal with this all the time so may have to exchange for another one.