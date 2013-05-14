By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Energizer Pro Charger with 4 AA rechargeable Batteries included

4.5(17)Write a review
image 1 of Energizer Pro Charger with 4 AA rechargeable Batteries included
£ 22.00
£22.00/each

Product Description

  • Pro Charger for NiMH Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
  • Also available from Energizer
  • Rechargeable 4 Pack AAA(213-1603) \n
  • 16 Pack AAA(100-4940), 4 Pack AAA(100-0352) \n
  • - Charges 2 or 4 AA or AAA NiMH rechargeable batteries at once (4 AA batteries included)
  • - State-of-the-art Charge Status Indicator system visually and audibly alerts on your batteries' charge levels
  • - The rapid charging power of Recharge Pro delivers a full charge in 4 hours*
  • - Auto safety shut-off and overcharge protection features prevent damage from overcharging, helping to maximize battery performance
  • - Compatible with all AAA and AA NiMH rechargeable batteries (Energizer® Accu Recharge batteries recommended)
  • - The world's no.1 recharge brand (according to market survey data)
  • Energizer® Accu Recharge is the world's No.1 rechargeable brand*. Whether you're on the go or at home, Energizer® has a wide range of chargers to suit any lifestyle. When paired with our long lasting Energizer® Accu Recharge batteries, you'll have the perfect solution for all your power needs.
  • *Based on scan sales.
  • Charger made in China.
  • Batteries made in Japan.

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Approx Charge Time
  • AA 1300mAh / 3 hrs
  • AA 2000mAh / 4 hrs
  • AA 2300mAh / 5 hrs
  • AAA 500mAh / 3 hrs
  • AAA 700mAh / 4 hrs
  • AAA 800mAh / 4 hrs

Name and address

  • Energizer Trading Ltd.,
  • Sword House,
  • Totteridge Road,
  • High Wycombe,
  • UK,
  • HP13 6DG.

Return to

  • Energizer Trading Ltd.,
  • Sword House,
  • Totteridge Road,
  • High Wycombe,
  • UK,
  • HP13 6DG.
  • www.energizer.eu
  • consumer.serviceEU@energizer.com

17 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product

5 stars

Bought to use with my sons innotab seems to do the job very well. Self explanatory when charging. Would recommend

Excellent for the price

4 stars

First, what you don't get: batteries must be charged in at least pairs. This means that you can't charge a single battery, and you need to have 2 batteries which are similarly depleted if you want to avoid damaging them. Also, it's not a fast charger. It takes at least 8 hours to charge 2400mAh batteries. However it only cost £15. If you can live with the above limitations, you get a charger that won't damage your batteries by over-charging, and tells you when a battery needs to be replaced. Also, the build quality feels excellent. It's not exactly a pretty device, but it won't look cheap and tacky wherever you choose to plug it in. My only minor concern is with the bad battery detection. It rejected all my old batteries, meaning it refused to charge them. They were definitely on the way out, but did still have a bit of life in them. I ended up replacing the lot. I now have the Energizers it comes with, and also some Duracells. It charges them all fine.

Best experience of online shopping and best value for money from tesco

5 stars

I ordered energiser batteries through tesco direct and fully satisfied with the product and overall process.This product is really good for the price and it comes with free AA batteries.Great service from tesco and 100% would recommend this product to friends.

Excellent Product

5 stars

Great value for money. Just leave it plugged in and pop your batteries in when they are flat. I love the LCD display.

Does exactly what it says.

5 stars

Excellent product. Charges quickly and holds power for a good time.

Excellent service & delivered to store when scheduled

5 stars

Charger as per listing, and exactly as per the ones in store, just a bit cheaper. The energizer charger is ideal to be left plugged in out of the way. Nice, simple and easy to read display. The charger replaces and older model as like the plug in feature. Ended up buying a second one weeks later for the price.

Good rechargeable battery at reasonable price

4 stars

Really pleased with this purchase. Will save us a fortune!

Good piece of kit.

4 stars

Show how long you have got untill fully charged, so you don't waste time and energy with it plugged in all the time. Would prefer a charger that takes 6 AA.

Batterys still going

5 stars

Having bought my daughter a leapfrog leappad for christmas and going through two sets of normal batteries I thoughtit was time I purchased a battery chargers and rechargable batteries. I am really impressive and touch wood we are still running on the intial charge.

I expected the charger and batteries to work brilliantly!

3 stars

Every time i want to charge the batteries, two of the Xs blink, showing that two batteries are faulty, so i almost returned everything until i decided to try charging again and this time it worked!.I have to deal with this all the time so may have to exchange for another one.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

