Energizer Base Charger with 4 AA rechargeable Batteries included

4.5(23)Write a review
image 1 of Energizer Base Charger with 4 AA rechargeable Batteries included
£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Product Description

  • Base Charger for NiMH Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
  • Value for money charging solution
  • LED Charge status indicator
  • Includes 4x AA 1300mAh rechargeable batteries
  • - Charges 2 or 4 AA or AAA NiMH rechargeable batteries at once (4 AA batteries included)
  • - The most affordable Energizer battery charger available; a smart choice for saving money
  • - Delivers a full charge in 8 hours*
  • - Green LED indicator lights let you know your batteries are charging
  • - The world's no.1 recharge brand (according to market survey data)
  • - For optimal performance, use with Energizer® Accu Recharge Universal batteries
  • * Times may vary by NiMH battery.
  • Energizer® Accu Recharge is the world's No.1 rechargeable brand*. Whether you're on the go or at home, Energizer® has a wide range of chargers to suit any lifestyle. When paired with our long lasting Energizer® Accu Recharge batteries, you'll have the perfect solution for all your power needs.
  • *Based on scan sales.

Information

Produce of

Charger and batteries made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Approx Charge Time
  • AA 1300mAh / 8 hrs
  • AA 2000mAh / 11 hrs
  • AA 2300mAh / 13 hrs
  • AAA 500mAh / 7 hrs
  • AAA 700mAh / 8 hrs
  • AAA 800mAh / 10 hrs

Name and address

  • Energizer Trading Ltd.,
  • Sword House,
  • Totteridge Road,
  • High Wycombe,
  • UK,
  • HP13 6DG.

Return to

  • Energizer Trading Ltd.,
  • Sword House,
  • Totteridge Road,
  • High Wycombe,
  • UK,
  • HP13 6DG.
  • www.energizer.eu
  • consumer.serviceEU@energizer.com

23 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

BATTERY & CHARGER

5 stars

This is good value for money which was delivered very quickly.

Great Product!

5 stars

The charger works as described and I am very happy with my purchase.

Great features

5 stars

Bought this for charging grandsons batteries for tablet it does exactly what I wanted.

Perfect

5 stars

My last ones weren't holding the charge so I bought these and they are perfect

Just the job

5 stars

Bought for my Roberts Sports Radio which seems to quickly use the batteries. Excellent neat purchase, complete with free batteries.

Excellent product!

5 stars

Delighted with the Battery Charger which included 4 batteries.

Great product

5 stars

I brought this product to use with my wii remotes! Very pleased with how long they last!

good product

4 stars

i bought this few weeks ago and very happy with it.

Good batteries

5 stars

Happy with purchase will buy again batteries are in good working order

Good value

4 stars

This is the second Energizer a battery Charger I have bought for family members Good value as are the replacement batteries (Duracell significantly more expensive). Once they begin to fade they go quite quickly and end up being recharged every other day but overall much cheaper than standard batteries and recharge quite rapidly too.

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

