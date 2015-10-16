Energizer Base Charger with 4 AA rechargeable Batteries included

BATTERY & CHARGER
This is good value for money which was delivered very quickly.
Great Product!
The charger works as described and I am very happy with my purchase.
Great features
Bought this for charging grandsons batteries for tablet it does exactly what I wanted.
Perfect
My last ones weren't holding the charge so I bought these and they are perfect
Just the job
Bought for my Roberts Sports Radio which seems to quickly use the batteries. Excellent neat purchase, complete with free batteries.
Excellent product!
Delighted with the Battery Charger which included 4 batteries.
Great product
I brought this product to use with my wii remotes! Very pleased with how long they last!
good product
i bought this few weeks ago and very happy with it.
Good batteries
Happy with purchase will buy again batteries are in good working order
Good value
This is the second Energizer a battery Charger I have bought for family members Good value as are the replacement batteries (Duracell significantly more expensive). Once they begin to fade they go quite quickly and end up being recharged every other day but overall much cheaper than standard batteries and recharge quite rapidly too.