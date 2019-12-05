Tesco Honey & Mustard Dressing 250Ml

So many uses
my family love this salad dressing and its great on sandwiches or even on a bag of crisps when watching the tv at night
Not as nice as your FINEST!
Not as nice as your FINEST!
Great Produvt
My son takes this to the pub with him to have with his steak as he doesn’t like the traditional sauces on offer!
Perfect dressing
This product makes ordinary lettuce taste great.
Tasted lovely
I bought this as a dressing for my salads and it tastes great and is not too runny.
Pep up your salads
Quick ready to use with a shake of the bottle.Keeps well in fridge.