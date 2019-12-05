By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Honey & Mustard Dressing 250Ml

4.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Honey & Mustard Dressing 250Ml
£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml
One tablespoon (15ml)
  • Energy137kJ 33kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 915kJ / 220kcal

Product Description

  • Honey and mustard dressing.
  • SWEET SHARP KICK Made with blossom honey and French wholegrain mustard
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Sweet - sharp kick
  • Made with blossom honey and French wholegrain mustard
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Honey (8%), White Wine Vinegar, Reconstituted Dried Egg Yolk, Wholegrain Mustard (3%) [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Citrus Fibre, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Mustard Husk, Sea Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Garlic Powder.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 16 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy915kJ / 220kcal137kJ / 33kcal
Fat15.2g2.3g
Saturates1.0g0.1g
Carbohydrate18.8g2.8g
Sugars18.2g2.7g
Fibre2.5g0.4g
Protein0.8g0.1g
Salt1.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

So many uses

5 stars

my family love this salad dressing and its great on sandwiches or even on a bag of crisps when watching the tv at night

Not as nice as your FINEST!

3 stars

Not as nice as your FINEST!

Great Produvt

5 stars

My son takes this to the pub with him to have with his steak as he doesn’t like the traditional sauces on offer!

Perfect dressing

5 stars

This product makes ordinary lettuce taste great.

Tasted lovely

4 stars

I bought this as a dressing for my salads and it tastes great and is not too runny.

Pep up your salads

5 stars

Quick ready to use with a shake of the bottle.Keeps well in fridge.

