Tesco French Dressing 250Ml
£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml
One tablespoon (15ml)
  • Energy124kJ 30kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 824kJ / 199kcal

Product Description

  • Dressing made with dijon mustard and extra virgin olive oil (2.5%).
  • WITH DIJON MUSTARD Seasoned with parsley and thyme for a punchy flavour
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • With dijon mustard
  • Seasoned with parsley and thyme for a punchy flavour
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, White Wine Vinegar, Dijon Mustard (7%) [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2.5%), Cornflour, Salt, Parsley, Thyme, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 16 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • UK.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy824kJ / 199kcal124kJ / 30kcal
Fat15.5g2.3g
Saturates1.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate14.4g2.2g
Sugars10.5g1.6g
Fibre0.3g0.0g
Protein0.2g0.0g
Salt1.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Great

5 stars

Really nice dressing and comparable with all the expensive stuff. Love it

Makes salads exciting

5 stars

Every one clears there plates after after salad dressing mixed through

