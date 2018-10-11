Tesco French Dressing 250Ml

Great
Really nice dressing and comparable with all the expensive stuff. Love it
Makes salads exciting
Every one clears there plates after after salad dressing mixed through
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 824kJ / 199kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, White Wine Vinegar, Dijon Mustard (7%) [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2.5%), Cornflour, Salt, Parsley, Thyme, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains approx. 16 servings
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling
250ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|824kJ / 199kcal
|124kJ / 30kcal
|Fat
|15.5g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|14.4g
|2.2g
|Sugars
|10.5g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.0g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
