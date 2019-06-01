Tesco Caesar Dressing 250Ml

Good quality and taste
Fantastic tasting dressing just as good as the branded variety, would thoroughly recommend this product
Tasty
A new item for me as I bought it for a recipe I wanted to try. Probably not to everyone's taste but I also used it as a substitute raita on onion bharji's. It did make for a stronger flavour but still worked in my opinion.
I have bought and tried to make Caesar dressing, but this one is absolutely delicious.
Delicious. Enhances all salads
I love this dressing on a mixed green salad. Light and very tasty bi even use it in sandwixhes
Great taste and texture.
Very similar to what I would expect to be served in a restaurant.