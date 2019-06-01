By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Caesar Dressing 250Ml

5(6)Write a review
Tesco Caesar Dressing 250Ml
£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml
One tablespoon (15ml)
  • Energy243kJ 59kcal
    3%
  • Fat6.1g
    9%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1618kJ / 393kcal

Product Description

  • Caesar dressing with cheese paste and garlic.
  • RICH & TANGY Blended with Worcester sauce and zesty lemon juice.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Rich & tangy
  • Blended with Worcester sauce and zesty lemon juice
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Reconstituted Dried Egg, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Italian Style Cheese Paste (4%), Sugar, Garlic Purée (2.5%), Worcester Sauce (Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Purée, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Italian Style Cheese Paste (4%)(Cheese Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 16 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • UK.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • UK.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy1618kJ / 393kcal243kJ / 59kcal
Fat40.9g6.1g
Saturates3.0g0.4g
Carbohydrate4.9g0.7g
Sugars2.7g0.4g
Fibre0.4g0.1g
Protein1.0g0.1g
Salt1.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality and taste

5 stars

Good quality and taste

Fantastic tasting dressing just as good as the bra

5 stars

Fantastic tasting dressing just as good as the branded variety, would thoroughly recommend this product

Tasty

5 stars

A new item for me as I bought it for a recipe I wanted to try. Probably not to everyone's taste but I also used it as a substitute raita on onion bharji's. It did make for a stronger flavour but still worked in my opinion.

I have bought and tried to make Caesar dressing, b

5 stars

I have bought and tried to make Caesar dressing, but this one is absolutely delicious.

Delicious. Enhances all salads

5 stars

I love this dressing on a mixed green salad. Light and very tasty bi even use it in sandwixhes

Great taste and texture.

5 stars

Very similar to what I would expect to be served in a restaurant.

