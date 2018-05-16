Denman Paddle Brush D83

Product Description
- Large Paddle Brush D83
- The Denman D83 large Paddle brush is a multi functional hairbrush ideal for gently grooming, detangling and blow-drying all hair lengths and types. The paddle brush is also excellent for straightening long hair during blowdrying. The ball ended nylon pins are set into an air-cushioned pad for maximum comfort and damage free styling. The natural rubber pad gently penetrates the hair to smooth and dress the style. The easy-to-hold, matt finish textured handle fits comfortably in the hand for optimum balance, grip and control.
- Denman brushes and combs are used and trusted by top hairdressers in more than 60 countries worldwide.
- They have been designed and developed with the input of leading professionals to keep your hair looking fabulous between salon visits.
- Always consult with your stylist to get the best results from your Denman.
- For gently smoothing and detangling
- All hair types
- Ideal for smoothing and grooming
- Air-cushioned rubber pad for gentle control
- Smooth, ball-ended pins for comfortable styling
- Ergonomic handle for balance and comfort
- Resistant to heat and chemicals
- Suitable for all types of medium to long hair
Information
Produce of
Made in the UK
Name and address
- Denman International Limited,
- BT20 3JH,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Denman International Limited,
- BT20 3JH,
- United Kingdom.
- UK Freefone: 0800 262509
- International: +44 28 9146 2141
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020