We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Piriteze Children’s Hayfever & Allergy Relief Syrup 6 years+ 70ml
image 1 of Piriteze Children’s Hayfever & Allergy Relief Syrup 6 years+ 70mlimage 2 of Piriteze Children’s Hayfever & Allergy Relief Syrup 6 years+ 70mlimage 3 of Piriteze Children’s Hayfever & Allergy Relief Syrup 6 years+ 70mlimage 4 of Piriteze Children’s Hayfever & Allergy Relief Syrup 6 years+ 70mlimage 5 of Piriteze Children’s Hayfever & Allergy Relief Syrup 6 years+ 70ml

Piriteze Children’s Hayfever & Allergy Relief Syrup 6 years+ 70ml

5(1)
Write a review

£6.00

£8.57/100ml

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

Piriteze Children's Hayfever & Allergy 1 mg/ml Syrup 70 ml
Piriteze Allergy Syrup (Cetirizine) for Kids helps treat symptoms of hayfever and other allergies, including itchy or watery eyes, sneezing, runny nose, and some itchy skin rashes (e.g. hives). This allergy syrup is also effective for allergies associated with pets, house dust mites, and mould spore allergies. Providing allergy relief, this kids syrup comes in a tasty flavour, and with a convenient measuring spoon.Piriteze Allergy Syrup for Kids offers allergy relief for children 6+ years. The active ingredient is cetirizine hydrochloride, an antihistamine that can help to relieve the symptoms of some allergies and itchy rashes. Always read the label.Dosage: For oral use. Use the spoon provided to make sure you have the correct dose. Children aged from 6 to 12 years: 5ml of oral solution twice daily Adults and adolescents over 12 years of age: 10ml of oral solution once daily Children under 6 years: Not recommendedFrom the makers of Piriton: Piriteze Allergy Syrup is part of Piri's UK number 1 selling allergy care range* *For verification email customer.relations@gsk.com1. Piriteze Allergy Syrup (Cetirizine) for Kids helps treat symptoms of hayfever and some other allergies.2. Treats allergy symptoms, including itchy or watery eyes, sneezing, runny nose, and some itchy skin rashes (e.g. hives)3. Provides effective allergy relief against pet allergies, house dust mites, mould spore allergies, and some itchy skin rashes4. Designed for kids 6 + years, this kid’s syrup comes in a tasty banana flavour5. Convenient for you, Piriteze Allergy Syrup for children comes with a convenient measuring spoon6. From the makers of Piriton: Piriteze Syrup is part of the UK’s number 1 selling allergy care range from Piri* *For verification email customer.relations@gsk.com
Pack size: 70ML

Ingredients

Each 1 ml of oral solution contains 1 mg of cetirizine Hydrochloride. Also includes sorbitol (E420), methyl parahydroxybenzoate (E218) and propyl parahydroxybenzoate (E216). See leaflet for further advice. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Net Contents

70ml

Preparation and Usage

Dosage: For oral use. Use the spoon provided to make sure you have the correct dose. Children aged from 6 to 12 years: 5ml of oral solution twice daily Adults and adolescents over 12 years of age: 10ml of oral solution once daily Children under 6 years: Not recommended From the makers of Piriton: Piriteze Allergy Syrup is part of Piri's UK number 1 selling allergy care range* *For verification email customer.relations@gsk.com. Always read the label.

Lower age limit

6 Years

View all Kid's Medicine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here