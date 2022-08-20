Piriteze Children’s Hayfever & Allergy Relief Syrup 6 years+ 70ml

Piriteze Children's Hayfever & Allergy 1 mg/ml Syrup 70 ml

Piriteze Allergy Syrup (Cetirizine) for Kids helps treat symptoms of hayfever and other allergies, including itchy or watery eyes, sneezing, runny nose, and some itchy skin rashes (e.g. hives). This allergy syrup is also effective for allergies associated with pets, house dust mites, and mould spore allergies. Providing allergy relief, this kids syrup comes in a tasty flavour, and with a convenient measuring spoon. Piriteze Allergy Syrup for Kids offers allergy relief for children 6+ years. The active ingredient is cetirizine hydrochloride, an antihistamine that can help to relieve the symptoms of some allergies and itchy rashes. Always read the label. Dosage: For oral use. Use the spoon provided to make sure you have the correct dose. Children aged from 6 to 12 years: 5ml of oral solution twice daily Adults and adolescents over 12 years of age: 10ml of oral solution once daily Children under 6 years: Not recommended From the makers of Piriton: Piriteze Allergy Syrup is part of Piri's UK number 1 selling allergy care range* *For verification email customer.relations@gsk.com 1. Piriteze Allergy Syrup (Cetirizine) for Kids helps treat symptoms of hayfever and some other allergies. 2. Treats allergy symptoms, including itchy or watery eyes, sneezing, runny nose, and some itchy skin rashes (e.g. hives) 3. Provides effective allergy relief against pet allergies, house dust mites, mould spore allergies, and some itchy skin rashes 4. Designed for kids 6 + years, this kid’s syrup comes in a tasty banana flavour 5. Convenient for you, Piriteze Allergy Syrup for children comes with a convenient measuring spoon 6. From the makers of Piriton: Piriteze Syrup is part of the UK’s number 1 selling allergy care range from Piri* *For verification email customer.relations@gsk.com

Pack size: 70ML

Ingredients

Each 1 ml of oral solution contains 1 mg of cetirizine Hydrochloride. Also includes sorbitol (E420), methyl parahydroxybenzoate (E218) and propyl parahydroxybenzoate (E216). See leaflet for further advice. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Net Contents

70ml

Preparation and Usage

Dosage: For oral use. Use the spoon provided to make sure you have the correct dose. Children aged from 6 to 12 years: 5ml of oral solution twice daily Adults and adolescents over 12 years of age: 10ml of oral solution once daily Children under 6 years: Not recommended From the makers of Piriton: Piriteze Allergy Syrup is part of Piri's UK number 1 selling allergy care range* *For verification email customer.relations@gsk.com. Always read the label.

Lower age limit

6 Years