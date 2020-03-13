By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Anadin Joint Pain 16S
£ 2.20
£0.14/each

Product Description

  • 200mg Ibuprofen Tablets
  • To find out more visit http://www.anadin.co.uk
  • Providing up to 8 hours of pain relief* Anadin Joint Pain works fast and effectively to effectively reduce inflammation and fight pain.
  • Anadin Joint Pain is an ibuprofen-based product, which targets the source of pain by blocking pain-causing chemicals where inflammation is present.
  • For relief from: joint pain, inflammation, backache, muscular pain, neuralgia
  • Anadin, stronger than pain
  • Pain relief from: joint pain & inflammation
  • Provides up to 8 hours of pain relief - based on a 400mg dose
  • Targets the source of pain by blocking pain-causing chemicals where inflammation is present

Information

Ingredients

Each Tablet contains: Ibuprofen 200mg, Also contains: Sucrose, E216 and E218

Storage

Do not store above 25°C

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for use:
  • For oral administration. The minimum effective dose should be used for the shortest time necessary to relieve symptoms.
  • Adults, the elderly, and children and adolescents over 12 years of age:
  • Take 1 or 2 tablets with a drink of water up to 3 times a day as required.
  • The dose should not be repeated more frequently than every 4 hours. Do not take more than 6 tablets in 24 hours.
  • Read the enclosed leaflet before taking this medicine.

Warnings

  • 12-18 years: If symptoms worsen, or persist for more than 3 days, or you get new symptoms consult your doctor.
  • Adults: If symptoms worsen, or persist for more than 10 days, or you get new symptoms consult your pharmacist or doctor.
  • Do not take if you:
  • Have ever had a stomach ulcer, perforation or bleeding
  • Are allergic to ibuprofen (or anything else in this medicine), aspirin or other related painkillers
  • Are taking other NSAID painkillers, or aspirin with a daily dose above 75mg
  • Are in the last 3 months of pregnancy
  • Speak to a pharmacist or your doctor before taking if you:
  • Have asthma, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, had a stroke, heart, liver, kidney or bowel problems
  • Are a smoker
  • Are pregnant
  • Keep all medicines out of the sight & reach of children.

Name and address

  • Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd,
  • Ramsgate Road,
  • Sandwich,
  • Kent,
  • CT13 9NJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • To contact our Careline:
  • Call 0333 555 2526
  • Mon-Fri 9am to 5pm
  • Email CarelineUK@pfizer.com
  • Or write to us:
  • Careline
  • Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd,
  • Walton Oaks,
  • Dorking Road,
  • Walton on the Hill,
  • Surrey,
  • KT20 7NS.

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

16 x Tablets

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

It works well

5 stars

It works well

