Anadin Joint Pain 16S

It works well
It works well
Each Tablet contains: Ibuprofen 200mg, Also contains: Sucrose, E216 and E218
Do not store above 25°C
12 Years
16 x Tablets
12-18 years: If symptoms worsen, or persist for more than 3 days, or you get new symptoms consult your doctor. Adults: If symptoms worsen, or persist for more than 10 days, or you get new symptoms consult your pharmacist or doctor. Do not take if you: Have ever had a stomach ulcer, perforation or bleeding Are allergic to ibuprofen (or anything else in this medicine), aspirin or other related painkillers Are taking other NSAID painkillers, or aspirin with a daily dose above 75mg Are in the last 3 months of pregnancy Speak to a pharmacist or your doctor before taking if you: Have asthma, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, had a stroke, heart, liver, kidney or bowel problems Are a smoker Are pregnant Keep all medicines out of the sight & reach of children.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020