Smash Original Tub 280G

3.5(3)Write a review
Smash Original Tub 280G
£ 2.05
£7.33/kg
Per portion (180g) as prepared
  • Energy437kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.31g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 243kJ/58kcal

Product Description

  • The Original Instant Mashed Potato
  • Tuck into more tasty ideas at: Facebook: batchelorsrange
  • Contents may settle in transit.
  • Made from real potato
  • Natural flavourings
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potato (98%), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites)), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, use within 6 weeks. Best Before End: See Lid or Base.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Tonight's Special
  • Cottage Pie
  • Simply use your favorite recipe and top with Batchelors Smash, for an even more smashing taste!
  • Directions
  • This pack contains 9 portions.
  • 1 Portion - Take 30g of Smash, add 150ml (approx. 1/4 pint) of boiling water, mix with a fork.
  • 3 Portions - Take 90g of Smash, add 450ml (approx. 3/4 pint) of boiling water, mix with a fork.
  • 6 Portions - Take 180g of Smash, add 900ml (approx. 1 1/2 pint) of boiling water, mix with a fork.
  • 9 Portions - Take 270g of Smash, add 1350ml (approx. 2 1/4 pint) of boiling water, mix with a fork.
  • Add more flake or water for desired texture.
  • Chef's Tip! For an even more smashing taste, add butter or milk and season with salt & pepper.

Number of uses

This pack contans 9 portions

Warnings

  • Not suitable for infants under 12 months.
  • Do not use if pack is open or torn.

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Customer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product.
  • If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222 722 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm (ROI 1850 202929) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
  • (Calls may be recorded).
  • www.batchelorsrange.co.uk
  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as preparedPer portion (180g) as prepared
Energy 243kJ/58kcal437kJ/104kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates 0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate 10.9g19.6g
of which sugars <0.5g0.5g
Fibre 1.1g2.0g
Protein 1.4g2.5g
Salt 0.17g0.31g
This pack contains 9 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for infants under 12 months. Do not use if pack is open or torn.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Great standby, add little milk, butter or not. Ver

5 stars

Great standby, add little milk, butter or not. Very quick 2 mins. Good if on diet too.

Great! No palm oil in this product either.

5 stars

chosen Smash over Tesco's own because it doesn't contain palm oil.

Recipe has changed, but not for the better

1 stars

Recipe has changed since I had it some years ago... Then it was more like freeze dried pieces of mashed potato.... Now I'm afraid I think its horrid... You end up with something that is more like potato jelly... very gluttonous and no taste at all.... Sorry to say that after one try, the rest of the tin went straight in to the bin....

