Smash Original Tub 280G

Great standby, add little milk, butter or not. Very quick 2 mins. Good if on diet too.
Great! No palm oil in this product either.
chosen Smash over Tesco's own because it doesn't contain palm oil.
Recipe has changed, but not for the better
Recipe has changed since I had it some years ago... Then it was more like freeze dried pieces of mashed potato.... Now I'm afraid I think its horrid... You end up with something that is more like potato jelly... very gluttonous and no taste at all.... Sorry to say that after one try, the rest of the tin went straight in to the bin....