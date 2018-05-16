Tesco 50% Less Fat Creme Fraiche 300Ml

- Energy101kJ 25kcal1%
- Fat2.3g3%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 676kJ / 163kcal
Product Description
- Pasteurised cultured dairy cream.
- British Creme Fraiche 50% less fat than Tesco standard Creme Fraiche
- From British Farms Made with British milk, use to add richness to any dish
- Pack size: 300ml
Information
Ingredients
Cream (Milk), Stabilisers (Tapioca Starch, Pectin), Sucrose, Starter Culture.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
20 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Check Locally Lid. Check locally
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|676kJ / 163kcal
|101kJ / 25kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|10.2g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|2.7g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
|50% less Fat than Tesco Standard Crème Fraîche.
|-
|-
