Tesco 50% Less Fat Creme Fraiche 600Ml

Tesco 50% Less Fat Creme Fraiche 600Ml
£ 1.79
£0.30/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy101kJ 25kcal
    1%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 676kJ / 163kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised cultured dairy cream.
  • From British Farms Made with British milk, use to richness to any dish
  • Pack size: 600ml

Information

Ingredients

Cream (Milk), Stabilisers (Tapioca Starch, Pectin), Sucrose, Starter Culture.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

40 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Check Locally Lid. Check locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy676kJ / 163kcal101kJ / 25kcal
Fat15.0g2.3g
Saturates10.2g1.5g
Carbohydrate4.4g0.7g
Sugars3.0g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein2.7g0.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
50% less Fat than Tesco Standard Crème Fraîche.--

Fantastic

5 stars

I always buy this product I is such great quality

