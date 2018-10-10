Tesco 50% Less Fat Creme Fraiche 600Ml

Fantastic
I always buy this product I is such great quality
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 676kJ / 163kcal
Cream (Milk), Stabilisers (Tapioca Starch, Pectin), Sucrose, Starter Culture.
Not suitable for home freezing.Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.
40 Servings
Pot. Check Locally Lid. Check locally
600ml e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|676kJ / 163kcal
|101kJ / 25kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|10.2g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|2.7g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
|50% less Fat than Tesco Standard Crème Fraîche.
