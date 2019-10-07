By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Full Fat Creme Fraiche 300Ml

3.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Full Fat Creme Fraiche 300Ml
£ 1.10
£0.37/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy187kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1245kJ / 302kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised cultured dairy cream.
  • British Creme Fraiche
  • From Trusted Farms Made with British milk, to create rich and creamy dishes
  • Pack size: 300ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by ' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne tablespoon (15ml)
Energy1245kJ / 302kcal187kJ / 45kcal
Fat31.1g4.7g
Saturates21.6g3.2g
Carbohydrate2.8g0.4g
Sugars2.7g0.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein2.7g0.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value product

5 stars

Very good product. Thick and creamy. Good in cooking and as a sauce. Buy it regularly

passable

2 stars

Not nearly as good as the Finest Creme Fraiche.

Usually bought next

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Fresh Cut Flat Leaf Parsley 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml

Tesco Grated Parmigiano Reggiano 100G

£ 2.20
£22.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here