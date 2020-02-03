By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lynx Africa Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml

5(1)Write a review
  • Lynx Africa has been our best selling fragrance for over a decade so why not take it one step further? Lynx Africa is now available as an anti-perspirant Roll On and provides 48 Hour Fresh Protection and is part of the Lynx male grooming range, with a subtle, refined men's fragrance. An exotic mixture of warm African spices and aromas, this classic fragrance will give you a real presence. A quick application is all you need for a lasting, great smelling protection. Stay fresh all day with Lynx Male Grooming. For optimum use apply to the underarms after showering and once dry to start your morning and fight off style-threatening bacteria. Whatever the occasion, it lasts all day long. Avoid contact with your eyes and broken or irritated skin. Lynx Africa Anti-Perspirant Roll On provides up to 48 hours sweat protection, keeping you (and your shirts) feeling fresh, clean and dry no matter where the heat’s coming from. Take it one step further and boost your style and sweat protection with Lynx Africa Body Spray 150ml and Lynx Africa Body Wash 250ml. Why not also try Lynx Daily Fragrance, a sophisticated every day fragrance for men? Refresh your style with Lynx Signature, Adrenaline and Urban Daily Fragrance 100ml. Find your magic with Lynx new male grooming range.
  • In a travel size 50ml deo.
  • Available as a spray antiperspirant and mens deodorant.
  • To explore the range of Lynx mens roll on deodorant, visit lynxformen.com/uk.
  • Combining African spices and aromas, Lynx Africa is our most popular fragrance
  • A modern masculine fragrance
  • Apply on your underarms to feel the difference
  • Sweat protection that lasts for 48 hours
  • Forget About Sweat, Your Style is Non-Negotiable
  • To be applied on your underarms
  • Pack size: 50ML

‎Ingredients:Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Steareth-2, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Parfum, Steareth-20, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Russian Federation

  • Antiperspirant, roll-on. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

  • Antiperspirant, roll-on. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useROLL ON - ANTIPERSPIRANT WITHOUT ZIRCONIUM DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. .

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

50 ℮

Second To None

5 stars

Best roll-on deodorant you can buy. And even better when it's on offer!

