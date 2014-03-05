Pregnacare Conception 30S
Offer
Product Description
- Vitamin & mineral tablets with folic acid
- Contributes to normal reproduction
- Contributes to normal fertility
- Balanced comprehensive formulation
- For conception tips visit: pregnacare.com/conception
- Pregnacare® works with:
- International Federation for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus
- Pregnacare® is proud to be the official Worldwide Partner of the Global Prevention Initiative
- Reg. Charity www.ifglobal.org
- Food Supplement
- Now you have decided to try for a baby, you will want to prepare your body and ensure you have a healthy diet and lifestyle. Pregnacare® Conception has been specially formulated on the basis of worldwide studies to help build and safeguard your nutritional stores ready for pregnancy.
- Fertility & Reproduction
- Zinc is scientifically proven to contribute to normal fertility and reproduction.
- With the recommended level of 400µg of Folic Acid
- The exact level recommended by the UK Department of Health for women from the start of trying to conceive.
- Supplemental folic acid intake increases maternal folate status.†
- Low maternal folate status is a risk factor in the development of neural tube defects in the developing foetus.
- This product is designed for women of child-bearing age. †The beneficial effect is obtained with a supplemental folic acid daily intake 400µg for at least one month before and up to three months after conception.
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living
- Expert nutrition for when trying for a baby
- UK's no. 1 pregnancy supplement brand
- With zinc which is scientifically proven to contribute to normal fertility & reproduction
- Folic acid, inositol, vits. D & B12, L-arginine
- Nutrient formula - free from drugs & hormones
- Free from preservatives, yeast, artificial colours & gelatin
- Free from gluten
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Zinc is scientifically proven to contribute to normal fertility and reproduction
Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carrier: Glyceryl Tristearate]), L-Arginine (as HCI), Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Oxide, Inositol (Carrier: Acacia), N-Acetyl Cysteine, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Capric/Caprilic Triglycerides, Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides], Glycerin), Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Sulphate, Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid & Magnesium Stearate, Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin [Carriers: Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin]), Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Vitamin B6 (as HCI), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Vitamin E (as D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Copper Sulphate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Sodium Selenate
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts.
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- One tablet per day, with your main meal.
- Swallow with water or a cold drink.
- Not to be chewed. Do not exceed recommended intake. To be taken only on a full stomach. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
- About taking Pregnacare® Conception
- Pregnacare® Conception is a nutrient based, scientifically researched formula without any drugs or hormones.
- It contains no ingredients known to cause irregularity in the monthly cycle.
- A change in the monthly cycle has been noticed by some women at the same time as using this product.
- If you experience a delay or change in your monthly cycle, this may not necessarily mean you are pregnant and it is advised to take a pregnancy test and speak to your doctor or health professional.
- Use Pregnacare® Conception as soon as you start trying for a baby.
- To help prepare your body, it can even be used up to 3 months before you start to try for a baby. Once confirmed you are pregnant, you can continue to use any remaining tablets, before taking Pregnacare® Original, Plus or Max.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF.
Importer address
- Valeo Foods,
- Ballymount,
- Dublin 12,
- Ireland.
Distributor address
- Valeo Foods,
- Ballymount,
- Dublin 12,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF.
- Tel: 020 8955 2662
- Valeo Foods,
- Ballymount,
- Dublin 12,
- Ireland.
- Tel: +353 1 4051500
- www.pregnacare.com
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per tablet
|% NRV*
|L-Arginine
|100 mg
|-
|Inositol
|50 mg
|-
|N-Acetyl Cysteine
|50 mg
|-
|Betacarotene (Natural Source)
|3 mg
|-
|Vitamin D (as D3 600 IU)
|15 µg
|300
|Vitamin E (Natural Source)
|4 mg α-TE
|33
|Vitamin C
|90 mg
|113
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|8 mg
|727
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|5 mg
|357
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|20 mg NE
|125
|Vitamin B6
|10 mg
|714
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|20 µg
|800
|Biotin
|150 µg
|300
|Pantothenic Acid
|6 mg
|100
|Magnesium
|60 mg
|16
|Iron
|14 mg
|100
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Copper
|1000 µg
|100
|Selenium
|50 µg
|91
|Iodine
|150 µg
|100
|*NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - miligram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
Safety information
Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020