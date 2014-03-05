By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Perfectil Plus Skin 56S

Perfectil Plus Skin 56S
£ 18.00
£0.32/each

Product Description

  • Advanced micronutrient, vitamin and mineral tablets plus nutrient capsules with Lycopene, Biotin, Omega-3, Starflower and Blackcurrant Seed oils
  • UK's no 1 beauty supplement*
  • * UK's No 1 beauty supplement brand.
  • Perfectil® Plus Extra Skin Support
  • When our skin feels good, we feel good, but everyday factors including pollution, lifestyle and diet can affect skin in many ways.
  • Perfectil® Plus Skin combines the original Perfectil® tablet with a specialist Nutri-dermal™ capsule, in a dual pack. Formulated to nourish from the inside with specific vitamins and minerals to support the skin's lower dermal layer, whilst also providing triple active support for the normal health and appearance of skin, hair and nails.
  • The Science of Beauty™
  • All the benefits of Perfectil®
  • Riboflavin (vit. B2), niacin (vit. B3) and biotin contribute to the maintenance of normal skin
  • Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin and blood vessels
  • Zinc and selenium contribute to the maintenance of normal hair and nails.
  • Plus Nutri-dermal™ capsule with extra support for Skin†
  • Biotin contributes to the maintenance of normal skin
  • Also provides:
  • Essential Omega-3 fatty acids from Fish oil and Omega-6 fatty acids from Starflower and Blackcurrant Seed oil
  • Lutein, Co-enzyme Q10 and Lycopene.
  • † With extra biotin compared to Perfectil® Original tablets.
  • Formula Protected by Granted European Patent
  • 'Composition for hair, skin and nail health' W0 2009115769 A1
  • Biotin to help maintain normal skin
  • Zinc to help maintain normal hair
  • Selenium to help maintain normal nails
  • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
  • Queen's Award for Innovation Awarded to Perfectil for vitamin research
  • Patented formula with omega-3, omega-6, Co-Q10
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives and yeast
  • Perfectil is not tested on animals
  • Riboflavin (vit. B2), niacin (vit. B3) and biotin contribute to the maintenance of normal skin
  • Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin and blood vessels
  • Zinc and selenium contribute to the maintenance of normal hair and nails

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Soya

Storage

Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • One Tablet (Blue Blister) Plus One Capsule (Turquoise Blister) Per Day.
  • Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed recommended intake. Only to be taken on a full stomach.
  • This comprehensive formula replaces other Perfectil® multivitamins. There is no need to taken an additional multivitamin.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Yeast

Warnings

  • FOOD SUPPLEMENT
  • Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
  • Not suitable for children.
  • This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.

Name and address

  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.

  • For more info:
  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.
  • Tel: 020 8955 2662
  • www.perfectil.com

Net Contents

56 x Tabs/Caps

Safety information

    Ingredients

    Omega-3 Fish Oil (from Fish), Capsule Shell (Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin [Halal Bovine Source], Glycerin, Natural Lemon Flavouring & Natural Source Colour [Red Iron Oxide]), Starflower Oil, Blackcurrant Seed Oil, Lutein Esters (Lutein, Sunflower Oil, Antioxidant: Natural Tocopherol), Lycopene Extract, Co-Enzyme Q10, Biotin

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAv. per capsule %EC NRV‡
    Biotin 105 µg210
    Omega 3 Fish Oil300 mg-
    DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid)133 mg-
    EPA (Eicosapentaenoic acid)28 mg-
    Starflower Oil200 mg-
    Blackcurrant Seed Oil50 mg-
    Omega-6 Fatty Acids137 mg-
    Lutein Esters6 mg-
    Tomato Extract6 mg-
    Providing pure Lycopene0.4 mg-
    Co-enzyme Q105 mg-
    Providing:--
    Together providing--
    ‡ NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, mg - milligram, µg - microgram, IU - International Units--
    Ingredients

    Maltodextrin, Bulking Agents: Microcrystalline Cellulose & Calcium Hydrogen Phosphate Dihydrate, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carriers: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin E (as D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Tablet Coating (Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides], Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Stearic Acid, Caprilic/Capric Triglycerides), Zinc Sulphate, Ferrous Fumarate, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Silicon Dioxide & Magnesium Stearate, Niacin (Nicotinamide), L-Cysteine, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCl), Grape Seed Extract, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin [Carriers: Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin]), Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Chromium Trichloride, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, Biotin

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAv. per tablet%EC NRV‡
    Vitamin D (as D3 200 IU)5 µg100
    Vitamin E (Natural Source)40 mg α-TE333
    Vitamin C 60 mg75
    Thiamin (Vit. B1) 8 mg727
    Riboflavin (Vit. B2) 4 mg286
    Niacin (Vit. B3)18 mg NE113
    Vitamin B6 10 mg714
    Folic Acid 400 µg200
    Vitamin B12 9 µg360
    Biotin 45 µg90
    Pantothenic Acid 40 mg667
    Magnesium 75 mg20
    Iron 12 mg86
    Zinc 15 mg150
    Copper 1000 µg100
    Manganese 0.5 mg25
    Selenium 100 µg182
    Chromium 50 µg125
    Iodine 200 µg133
    L-Cysteine10 mg-
    Betacarotene2 mg-
    Grape Seed Extract (95% Proanthocyanidins)15 mg-
    ‡ NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, mg - milligram, µg - microgram, IU - International Units--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

It reduces my hairfall .

5 stars

It reduces my hairfall .

