Perfectil Plus Skin 56S

It reduces my hairfall .
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
56 x Tabs/Caps
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Omega-3 Fish Oil (from Fish), Capsule Shell (Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin [Halal Bovine Source], Glycerin, Natural Lemon Flavouring & Natural Source Colour [Red Iron Oxide]), Starflower Oil, Blackcurrant Seed Oil, Lutein Esters (Lutein, Sunflower Oil, Antioxidant: Natural Tocopherol), Lycopene Extract, Co-Enzyme Q10, Biotin
|Typical Values
|Av. per capsule
|%EC NRV‡
|Biotin
|105 µg
|210
|Omega 3 Fish Oil
|300 mg
|-
|DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid)
|133 mg
|-
|EPA (Eicosapentaenoic acid)
|28 mg
|-
|Starflower Oil
|200 mg
|-
|Blackcurrant Seed Oil
|50 mg
|-
|Omega-6 Fatty Acids
|137 mg
|-
|Lutein Esters
|6 mg
|-
|Tomato Extract
|6 mg
|-
|Providing pure Lycopene
|0.4 mg
|-
|Co-enzyme Q10
|5 mg
|-
|Providing:
|-
|-
|Together providing
|-
|-
|‡ NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, mg - milligram, µg - microgram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
Maltodextrin, Bulking Agents: Microcrystalline Cellulose & Calcium Hydrogen Phosphate Dihydrate, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carriers: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin E (as D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Tablet Coating (Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides], Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Stearic Acid, Caprilic/Capric Triglycerides), Zinc Sulphate, Ferrous Fumarate, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Silicon Dioxide & Magnesium Stearate, Niacin (Nicotinamide), L-Cysteine, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCl), Grape Seed Extract, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin [Carriers: Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin]), Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Chromium Trichloride, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, Biotin
|Typical Values
|Av. per tablet
|%EC NRV‡
|Vitamin D (as D3 200 IU)
|5 µg
|100
|Vitamin E (Natural Source)
|40 mg α-TE
|333
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|Thiamin (Vit. B1)
|8 mg
|727
|Riboflavin (Vit. B2)
|4 mg
|286
|Niacin (Vit. B3)
|18 mg NE
|113
|Vitamin B6
|10 mg
|714
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|9 µg
|360
|Biotin
|45 µg
|90
|Pantothenic Acid
|40 mg
|667
|Magnesium
|75 mg
|20
|Iron
|12 mg
|86
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Copper
|1000 µg
|100
|Manganese
|0.5 mg
|25
|Selenium
|100 µg
|182
|Chromium
|50 µg
|125
|Iodine
|200 µg
|133
|L-Cysteine
|10 mg
|-
|Betacarotene
|2 mg
|-
|Grape Seed Extract (95% Proanthocyanidins)
|15 mg
|-
|‡ NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, mg - milligram, µg - microgram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
