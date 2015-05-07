Evergreen Complete 80Sqm

Complete 4 in 1 Lawn Food, Weed & Moss Control Kills weeds, moss & feeds lawns Helps to build a thick green lawn with stronger roots Feeds up to 80m² For more information and key gardening tips visit our website at: miracle-gro.co.uk or call +44 (0)1276 401 300

For a thicker, healthier lawn and control of moss and weeds such as dandelions, white clover and plantains Why is EverGrene® Complete 4 in 1 the best? All in One Feeds, kills weeds & moss High Nitrogen For a greener lawn in 7 days High Potassium For a thicker, tougher lawn Makes the most of every drop! EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 helps build a thick, green lawn with stronger roots which better absorb water and nutrients. This helps protect your lawn against heat, drought and other stresses.

Different name Same trusted quality!

Covers approx 80m2 UK Fertiliser Declaration EC Fertiliser NK Fertiliser 14-5: Nitrogen (N) total 14.0% Ammoniacal Nitrogen (N) 10.9% Ureic Nitrogen (N) 3.1% Potassium oxide (K20) soluble in water 5.0% EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 contains 0.49% w/w MCPA, 0.29% w/w mecoprop-P and 16.3% w/w iron sulphate (anhydrous) as a granular formulation (GR).

Thicker healthier lawn Greener in 7 days Kills weeds and moss

Net Contents

2.8kg ℮

Preparation and Usage