Evergreen Complete 80Sqm

Evergreen Complete 80Sqm

4.2(15)
£9.00

£9.00/each

This product is available for delivery or collection until 17/07/23.

Complete 4 in 1 Lawn Food, Weed & Moss ControlKills weeds, moss & feeds lawnsHelps to build a thick green lawn with stronger rootsFeeds up to 80m²For more information and key gardening tips visit our website at: miracle-gro.co.uk or call +44 (0)1276 401 300
For a thicker, healthier lawn and control of moss and weeds such as dandelions, white clover and plantainsWhy is EverGrene® Complete 4 in 1 the best?All in OneFeeds, kills weeds & mossHigh NitrogenFor a greener lawn in 7 daysHigh PotassiumFor a thicker, tougher lawnMakes the most of every drop!EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 helps build a thick, green lawn with stronger roots which better absorb water and nutrients. This helps protect your lawn against heat, drought and other stresses.
Different name Same trusted quality!
Covers approx 80m2UK Fertiliser DeclarationEC FertiliserNK Fertiliser 14-5:Nitrogen (N) total 14.0%Ammoniacal Nitrogen (N) 10.9%Ureic Nitrogen (N) 3.1%Potassium oxide (K20) soluble in water 5.0%EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 contains 0.49% w/w MCPA, 0.29% w/w mecoprop-P and 16.3% w/w iron sulphate (anhydrous) as a granular formulation (GR).
Thicker healthier lawnGreener in 7 daysKills weeds and moss

Net Contents

2.8kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

Instruction for UseFor use only as a home garden lawn treatment. Read all safety instructions before use.When and where do I use it?For use on lawns, anytime between April and September, when weeds are actively growing.Apply when the weather is fair, the soil moist, the grass dry and frost free.When will I see results?7 DaysYour lawn will become a richer colour. You will see the moss blacken as it dies (any blackening of the grass is only temporary).Scarify (rake) vigorously after 2 weeks to remove dead moss; the grass will then re-establish. Some weeds will grow quickly at first and then become twisted prior to dying. Full weed control will take 3-5 weeks.How do I use it?By HandApply at a maximum individual dose of 35g per square metre.For a visual guide to the correct application rate, first spread the recommended amount over a small measured area.Areas for treatment must be marked out to ensure even application.By RefillingThe EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 Dispenser Pack. Refer to the dispenser pack for full instructions.By Spreader - SettingsEverGreen® Wizz™Year-Round Spreader 5.25EverGreen® Handy Spreader 6EverGreen® Easy Spreader+ 4.5EvenGreen® Drop Spreader 2.75EasyGreen® Rotary Spreader 27How much will I need?This pack treats 80m2 (10m x 8m).To determine the size for your lawn multiply the length by the width in metres.Alternatively a lawn with 5 by 5 standard fence panels (1.82m width), will cover approx 80m2.What about children and pets?Keep children and pets away from treated areas until granules have been watered in

