Thorntons Moments Chocolates Carton 250G

Just right!
I was given these as a gift and really enjoyed this chocolate selection. I usually find milk chocolates far too sweet but these were just the right balace of creamy sweetness without being sickly. I will definitely buy these in future.
At last!!
Why is it so hard to get chocolates with ALL soft centres! Look at those tins after Christmas and all the ones left are hard -toffees, praline and nougat, so most people must like the soft centres. That is why i give these chocs 5 stars they give me what i want soft centres in gorgeous chocolate.