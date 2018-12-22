By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thorntons Moments Chocolates Carton 250G

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Thorntons Moments Chocolates Carton 250G
£ 4.00
£1.60/100g

Product Description

  • An assortment of chocolates
  • Discover more at www.thorntons.com
  • Moments
  • There's a delicious moment for everyone...
  • Honeycomb Crisp
  • A combination of smooth chocolate truffle and crispy honeycomb and hazelnut pieces
  • Gooey Caramel
  • Seriously soft and gooey caramel wrapped in a delicious milk chocolate shell
  • Creamy Fudge
  • Melt in-the-mouth creamy fudge smothered in our dreamy milk chocolate
  • Orange Charm
  • Bursts of orange in a delightful chocolate truffle smothered in milk chocolate
  • Strawberry Dream
  • A silky smooth mix of strawberries and double cream, covered in milk chocolate
  • Double Treat
  • Two tempting layers of our meltingly smooth milk and white chocolate
  • Everyone's milk chocolate favourites
  • Love to share
  • Alcohol-free recipe
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Coconut Oil, Lactose (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Fat, Humectant (Sorbitol), Double Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Flavourings, Invert Sugar Syrup, Hazelnuts, Freeze-Dried Strawberry Powder, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Egg White, Colour (Anthocyanins), Milk Protein, Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Other Nuts

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before see base of pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Thorntons PLC,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ,

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you on 0800 454537 (UK) or customercare@thorntons.co.uk
  • In exceptional circumstances we may need to replace a chocolate to ensure you have the highest quality selection.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 2139 kJ
-511 kcal
Fat 27 g
of which Saturates 19 g
Carbohydrate 61 g
of which Sugars 57 g
Protein 4.6 g
Salt 0.23 g

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Just right!

5 stars

I was given these as a gift and really enjoyed this chocolate selection. I usually find milk chocolates far too sweet but these were just the right balace of creamy sweetness without being sickly. I will definitely buy these in future.

At last!!

5 stars

Why is it so hard to get chocolates with ALL soft centres! Look at those tins after Christmas and all the ones left are hard -toffees, praline and nougat, so most people must like the soft centres. That is why i give these chocs 5 stars they give me what i want soft centres in gorgeous chocolate.

