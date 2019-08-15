Lindt Excellence Dark Chilli Chocolate Bar 100G

Best there is
This is simply the best dark chocolate available at Tesco
Rich chocolate
Wow this is such a treat, lovely rich and smooth chocolate. I loved the contrasting taste of the chilli against the bitter dark chocolate. I am definitely going to try other flavours of this range. I love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The yummiest dark chocolate ever!!!
Nothing else to say! Lindt is my all time favourite chocolate...the fact this is dark chocolate is amazing and the subtle chilli kick is to die for!!! I need more! The best dark cocoa chocolate I have ever tried!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wooi
Smooth silky and with a hint of fire, I was a little apprehensive at first as I’d heard about chocolate and chilli. However this chocolate does not disappoint. All you would expect from a chocolate bar and more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Interesting product
I tried this chocolate for a change as I was intrigued. I have to say it is very interesting and I would have never though to put chilli in chocolate but this really works. The dark chocolate is great, it's excellent quality and has a great depth of flavour. The chilli although not prominent kicks in at the end and gives a lovely warming feel to the mouth. I only had a couple of pieces at a time as this isn't really the type of chocolate you can eat a lot of. I would recommend to others and would buy again in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice combination of flavours
This chocoate has a very pleasant, peppery taste. When I tried it the hint of chili complemented the dark chocolate, leaving a spicy aftertaste. I enjoyed the smooth, creamy texture, and overall the flavours go well together. Lindt is my favourite chocolate brand, a preference that was reinforced after eating this chocolate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best chocolate in the market
These are out of this world! They're emulsified through repeated stirring rather than soy lecithin and contain an infinitesimal amount of sugar. When paired with similar "dark tastes" there is an unexpected flavour explosion. For example, this dark chocolate pairs very well with cigars, whisky, red wine (Italian is best I find) and even pork scratching. I cannot recommend Lindt 90% dark chocolate enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Chocolate n chilli ....
Never thought i will ever say yes to chilli chocolate.. bit yess it is nice. Chocolate with tinch of chilli feels when u finnaly goes through throat.. Initially feels normal chocolate but atlast wowww factor [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Taste great
This is a Great product all the great taste of lindt with a hint of chilli so really smooth dark chocolate with a slight kick not overpowering just a little something different to the normal dark chocolate really liked it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth and spicy
Rich and smooth with just the right amount of chilli heat. Quite a sweet dark chocolate and not too bitter which I quite like. Having tried other brands chilli chocolate this one is by far the best. Will definitely buy this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]