By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Excellence Dark Chilli Chocolate Bar 100G

4.5(47)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Excellence Dark Chilli Chocolate Bar 100G
£ 1.99
£1.99/100g

Product Description

  • Swiss dark chocolate with extract of chilli pepper
  • Lindt Excellence Dark Chilli Chocolate - luxury chocolate bar with a measured hint of premium red chilli.
  • Experience a treat for the senses with exceptionally rich yet thin chocolate bar.
  • Lindt Master Chocolatiers have crafted the finest chocolate since 1845.
  • Made with the finest ingredients, including sustainably sourced cocoa beans.
  • For an exciting flavour combination, Lindt Excellence Dark Chilli Chocolate can be enjoyed with a cup of Chai or Americano or a glass of Ripasso di Valpolicella.
  • Experience Lindt Excellence Dark Chilli Chocolate - an indulgent chocolate bar with high cocoa content. The texture is smooth and the intense aroma means you can enjoy a symphony of cocoa flavours with a touch of chilli as the Lindt chocolate melts on your tongue in a moment of pure pleasure. Our Master Chocolatiers combine the finest ingredients, including a measured hint of premium red chilli, to create the perfect blend of rich dark chocolate in delicate thin diamonds. Perfect as an everyday treat and on-the go snack for those who like the fine things in life. Ideal in concert with your favourite tea, coffee or wine.
  • Fine dark chocolate with chilli
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Extract of Chilli Pepper, Flavourings, Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 48% min

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place

Produce of

Manufactured in Switzerland

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (Schweiz) AG,
  • CH-8802 Kilchberg.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2240kJ /
-538kcal
Fat 33g
- of which saturates 20g
Carbohydrate 50g
- of which sugars 48g
Protein 6.1g
Salt 0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

47 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Best there is

5 stars

This is simply the best dark chocolate available at Tesco

Rich chocolate

4 stars

Wow this is such a treat, lovely rich and smooth chocolate. I loved the contrasting taste of the chilli against the bitter dark chocolate. I am definitely going to try other flavours of this range. I love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The yummiest dark chocolate ever!!!

5 stars

Nothing else to say! Lindt is my all time favourite chocolate...the fact this is dark chocolate is amazing and the subtle chilli kick is to die for!!! I need more! The best dark cocoa chocolate I have ever tried!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wooi

5 stars

Smooth silky and with a hint of fire, I was a little apprehensive at first as I’d heard about chocolate and chilli. However this chocolate does not disappoint. All you would expect from a chocolate bar and more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Interesting product

4 stars

I tried this chocolate for a change as I was intrigued. I have to say it is very interesting and I would have never though to put chilli in chocolate but this really works. The dark chocolate is great, it's excellent quality and has a great depth of flavour. The chilli although not prominent kicks in at the end and gives a lovely warming feel to the mouth. I only had a couple of pieces at a time as this isn't really the type of chocolate you can eat a lot of. I would recommend to others and would buy again in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice combination of flavours

4 stars

This chocoate has a very pleasant, peppery taste. When I tried it the hint of chili complemented the dark chocolate, leaving a spicy aftertaste. I enjoyed the smooth, creamy texture, and overall the flavours go well together. Lindt is my favourite chocolate brand, a preference that was reinforced after eating this chocolate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best chocolate in the market

5 stars

These are out of this world! They're emulsified through repeated stirring rather than soy lecithin and contain an infinitesimal amount of sugar. When paired with similar "dark tastes" there is an unexpected flavour explosion. For example, this dark chocolate pairs very well with cigars, whisky, red wine (Italian is best I find) and even pork scratching. I cannot recommend Lindt 90% dark chocolate enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chocolate n chilli ....

5 stars

Never thought i will ever say yes to chilli chocolate.. bit yess it is nice. Chocolate with tinch of chilli feels when u finnaly goes through throat.. Initially feels normal chocolate but atlast wowww factor [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Taste great

4 stars

This is a Great product all the great taste of lindt with a hint of chilli so really smooth dark chocolate with a slight kick not overpowering just a little something different to the normal dark chocolate really liked it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and spicy

5 stars

Rich and smooth with just the right amount of chilli heat. Quite a sweet dark chocolate and not too bitter which I quite like. Having tried other brands chilli chocolate this one is by far the best. Will definitely buy this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Green & Black's Dark Chocolate 70% 90G

£ 1.95
£2.17/100g

Green & Blacks Mint Dark Chocolate 90G

£ 1.95
£2.17/100g

Green & Blacks Dark Orange & Almond Chocolate 90G

£ 1.95
£2.17/100g

Green & Blacks Dark Raspberry & Hazelnut Chocolate 90G

£ 1.95
£2.17/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here