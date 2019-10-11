By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sure Women Cool Blue Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml

3.5(3)
Sure Women Cool Blue Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml
£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml
  • Every second counts, whether you’re running late or running to beat your personal best. Nothing should distract from your focus – especially not sweat.
  • Sure Women Cool Blue Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Roll-on 50ml is formulated to provide 48 hour protection against sweat and odour, so you can feel fresh, dry and protected all day long with a quick drying formula.
  • This women’s anti-perspirant deodorant has a cool and clean scent so you can have the confidence to keep moving all day long whilst feeling fresh and dry.
  • Sure Women Cool Blue anti-perspirant deodorant contains Sure’s innovative MotionSense technology which releases a burst of clean fragrance when you need it most. It works like this; unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So the more you move, the more it protects.
  • So, get all day freshness and 48 hour protection with Sure Women Cool Blue Anti-perspirant deodorant roll-on to stay fresh and dry, keeping sweat and body odour at bay. For days that don’t need interruptions. Freshness and protection in one swipe. Roll on and go.
  • Sure. It won’t let you down.
  • How to use: Before applying, ensure underarms are dry. Roll on in circular motions, checking coverage is even on both underarms. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
  • Quick drying reliable 48 hour protection against sweat and body odour
  • Unique MotionSense technology releases bursts of freshness throughout the day
  • All day freshness, 48 hour protection against sweat and body odour
  • A long-lasting classic, fresh fragrance. For a cool, dry and confident feeling
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Sure, It won't let you down
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aqua, Aluminum Zirconium Pentachlorohydrate, Parfum, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Silica, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Anti-perspirant stick. Caution: do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Warnings

  • Antiperspirant, roll-on. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

I like it but since you changed the labelling from

4 stars

I like it but since you changed the labelling from Quick Dry to the present, I don't buy from you anymore instead I get it from Wilco!

Kathy M. USA

5 stars

I love SURE Deodorant. Any time I would go to the UK I would get 10 or 15 to take home. I am down to my last TWO and very sad I can't get this in the USA.

S. Finch

1 stars

I have just purchased cool blue. I find it does not have the ' Fast Drying action on this new product. very disappointed. Have wait a while before dressing as it's too wet. What happened to the " fast drying cool blue?.

