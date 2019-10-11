Sure Women Cool Blue Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml

I like it but since you changed the labelling from
I like it but since you changed the labelling from Quick Dry to the present, I don't buy from you anymore instead I get it from Wilco!
Kathy M. USA
I love SURE Deodorant. Any time I would go to the UK I would get 10 or 15 to take home. I am down to my last TWO and very sad I can't get this in the USA.
S. Finch
I have just purchased cool blue. I find it does not have the ' Fast Drying action on this new product. very disappointed. Have wait a while before dressing as it's too wet. What happened to the " fast drying cool blue?.