By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sure Women Cotton Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml

4(43)Write a review
Sure Women Cotton Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml
£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml
  • Sure Women Cotton Dry anti-perspirant deodorant roll-on 50ml is formulated to provide 48 hour protection against sweat and odour with an alcohol*-free formula, so you can feel fresh, dry and protected all day long.
  • This anti-perspirant deodorant has a light and clean fragrance which is inspired by fresh cotton sheets, so you can have the confidence to keep moving all day long whilst feeling fresh and dry. That soft, fresh scent of cotton stays with you no matter how hard you push yourself.
  • Sure Women Cotton Dry anti-perspirant deodorant contains Sure’s innovative MotionSense technology which releases a burst of clean, floral fragrance when you need it most. It works like this; unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks the microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So the more you move, the more it protects.
  • So, get all day freshness and 48 hour protection morning to night with Sure Women Cotton Dry anti-perspirant deodorant to keep sweat and odour at bay.
  • Sure. It won’t let you down.
  • (ethyl alcohol)
  • How to use: Before applying, ensure underarms are dry. Roll on in circular motions, checking coverage is even on both underarms. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
  • Reliable 48 hour protection against sweat and body odour
  • Unique MotionSense technology releases bursts of freshness throughout the day
  • All day freshness, 48 hour protection against sweat and body odour
  • A long-lasting clean fragrance with light, floral notes. For a dry and confident feeling
  • Dermatologically tested and alcohol-free
  • Sure, It won't let you down
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Steareth-2, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Parfum, Steareth-20, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium benzoate, Hydrated Silica, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerithrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Potassium lactate, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Antiperspirant, roll-on. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Antiperspirant, roll-on. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

43 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

sure roll on

3 stars

smelt fresh but didn't last all day had to reapply. didn't dry and still got sweat marks. not bad but wouldn't buy again.

Miss Alex R

4 stars

Great product! It rolled on easily, smelt nice and lasted a long time. I would recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ms Jessica E

4 stars

I took the Sure Women Cotton Dry Roll On on holiday with me, to Greece. Whilst I was there, the temperature went up to 43 degrees and so, I was relying heavily on the deodorant to keep me feeling and smelling fresh. It did just that! It delivered on its promise to provide protection for the full day as I never felt I had to reapply like some deodorants during the afternoon etc. I am very impressed with this deodorant as I'm usually a full time user of the spray deodorant but I found the roll on application, more gentle. I am very impressed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure Roll On Deoderant

5 stars

Having been a firm believer that roll on deoderant left you sticky & stinky, i tried this product with a slightly sceptical view. My first use I tried at night after a shower for fear of offending my friends however after a particularly hot & sticky summers night i was pleasantly surprised to wake up still feeling fresh under the armpits!! I continued to use it for a few more days through the mini heatwave we had recently and can honestly say it was great, no stickiness when it went on & left me feeling fresh all day! The only downside for me was i missed the fragrance that you get with a normal spray! However, I would 100% use it again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cotton dry

5 stars

Absolutely love this one. Makes me feel fresh amd.comfortable. easy to use and leaves no marks on my.clothes. couldnt be any more perfect for a roll on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Miss Roxann

5 stars

This product is great for women that find it hard to get a nice roll on that doesn't want sticky white marks and wants to smell fresh #gotitfree. Very saticfied. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure Women Roll-On Anti-Perspirant

5 stars

The product has a pleasant aroma, helps maintain freshness throughout all day. It is also very delicate, does not irritate the skin, even when used immediately after epilation. Deodorant is also quite effective. The product has a nice texture, it absorbs quickly and does not dry the skin. I did not notice discoloration on my clothes. The only minus is the packaging, the cap often falls off. Summarizing very, very good product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Overall good

4 stars

This is easy to use, smells nice and is nice and compact so doesn't take up much space in your bag. Overall good product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell

4 stars

I'm not usually don't like roll ons due to them feeling wet for so long, however, I noticed this one was a lot better and before I knew it, it had dried (would never be dry as quickly as a spray though). I wouldn't say it lasts for 48 hours but who only puts their deodorant on every other day? I definitely noticed throughout the day that if I moved around I could smell the lovely scent which was nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure roll on deodorant

1 stars

It has a lovely smell and that is what I'm giving the star for, other than that I wouldn't personally use again. It doesn't last a few hours let alone 48 hours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Sure Men Sensitive Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml

£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 1.90
£0.11/100sheet

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Sure Women Bright Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml

£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here