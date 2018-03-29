Sure Women Cotton Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml

sure roll on 3 stars Review from unilever.com 29th March 2018 smelt fresh but didn't last all day had to reapply. didn't dry and still got sweat marks. not bad but wouldn't buy again.

Miss Alex R 4 stars Review from unilever.com 5th July 2017 Great product! It rolled on easily, smelt nice and lasted a long time. I would recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ms Jessica E 4 stars Review from unilever.com 1st July 2017 I took the Sure Women Cotton Dry Roll On on holiday with me, to Greece. Whilst I was there, the temperature went up to 43 degrees and so, I was relying heavily on the deodorant to keep me feeling and smelling fresh. It did just that! It delivered on its promise to provide protection for the full day as I never felt I had to reapply like some deodorants during the afternoon etc. I am very impressed with this deodorant as I'm usually a full time user of the spray deodorant but I found the roll on application, more gentle. I am very impressed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure Roll On Deoderant 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th June 2017 Having been a firm believer that roll on deoderant left you sticky & stinky, i tried this product with a slightly sceptical view. My first use I tried at night after a shower for fear of offending my friends however after a particularly hot & sticky summers night i was pleasantly surprised to wake up still feeling fresh under the armpits!! I continued to use it for a few more days through the mini heatwave we had recently and can honestly say it was great, no stickiness when it went on & left me feeling fresh all day! The only downside for me was i missed the fragrance that you get with a normal spray! However, I would 100% use it again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cotton dry 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th June 2017 Absolutely love this one. Makes me feel fresh amd.comfortable. easy to use and leaves no marks on my.clothes. couldnt be any more perfect for a roll on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Miss Roxann 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th June 2017 This product is great for women that find it hard to get a nice roll on that doesn't want sticky white marks and wants to smell fresh #gotitfree. Very saticfied. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure Women Roll-On Anti-Perspirant 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd June 2017 The product has a pleasant aroma, helps maintain freshness throughout all day. It is also very delicate, does not irritate the skin, even when used immediately after epilation. Deodorant is also quite effective. The product has a nice texture, it absorbs quickly and does not dry the skin. I did not notice discoloration on my clothes. The only minus is the packaging, the cap often falls off. Summarizing very, very good product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Overall good 4 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd June 2017 This is easy to use, smells nice and is nice and compact so doesn't take up much space in your bag. Overall good product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell 4 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd June 2017 I'm not usually don't like roll ons due to them feeling wet for so long, however, I noticed this one was a lot better and before I knew it, it had dried (would never be dry as quickly as a spray though). I wouldn't say it lasts for 48 hours but who only puts their deodorant on every other day? I definitely noticed throughout the day that if I moved around I could smell the lovely scent which was nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]