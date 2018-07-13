Sure Men Active Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

If a lager corp made anti-perspirant... 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 ...this is probably the best anti-perspirant I have ever used. I have never understood why 48hr protection exists - as a mainstream product sold in the millions, who is using it for 2 days at a time?! That said, I actively noticed waking up the morning after using this and I could still smell it - which seems to suggest that it works. I have tried other 48hr protection sprays and none of worked nearly as well as this. I cycle a lot in London and normally I can't get away with wearing the same t-shirt two days in a row, but using Sure Motionsense means that I could. A note about the can, it has a handy twist lock for the spray button which means it can't accidentally go off in your bag if you're carrying it around. The button itself is rubberised which is very comfortable to use and expensive feeling. I'm not convinced that the can will last as long as roll on, though, and at over twice the price I'm not sure I would always choose it. However, I can't argue with the results. There are two negatives with this brand though. One small and one big. The small one is the smell. Sure's aroma hasn't changed for as long as I can remember. When I first sprayed this I was transported back to a specific memory in 2004. Not unlike the effect one gets when using a popular deodorant for teenagers! This made the product feel less expensive as a result. The biggest negative about this spray, however, is that it contains Aluminium Chlorohydrate - it's in most sprays to be fair, but it's the ingredient that mixes with the proteins in your sweat which in turn stains your clothing yellow. Any man who owns shirts will know this experience. That's why I normally opt for a roll on. That being said, there are circumstances where I need proper anti-perspirant protection and this product will without doubt be the one I go for in future, as it far exceeds the competition. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh, effective and long lasting 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 It works. I certainly don't have any of those moments where I'm caught out. I've tested it for 48 hours but only doing light/normal daily tasks and didn't really feel I needed the extra days spray. Its just nice to have. Not sure I'd try it for 2 days when being more physical mind. The spray pressure is a just right and not a flimsy, airy fairy affair. No need for excessive sprays to feel the jobs done. The bottle itself is a mid-sized bottle which I like as I can pop in my bag and take to work just in case. It has a protective cap. I often find these are bit unnecessary but I suppose they make transport safer. It doesn't leave a gummy, or over-dry feel to the skin either. Can't say about how it'd hold out on white T-shirts as antiperspirants can often leave marks, but I've not noticed any concerns so far. Scent wise, its quite a masculine, yet fresh scent. It reminds me of my aftershave a little so it doesn't clash. Its not my favourite in the range but its definitely a keeper and one I'd happily recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Superb, Better than expected. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I have used quite a few sure antiperspirants and this one definitely doesn’t dissapoint. I’m halfway through the can and it has even lasted longer than expected. It had Strong enjoyable smell which last all day. (I was even complimented on it). Works as the ideal antiperspirant to slow perspiration and elimate smell. I would 100% use this item from now on in place of others, and as well as other sure scents. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Better than expected 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 Have been using this for a few weeks now and I must say I am pleased with it. Works great and the smell isn't too strong which I also find is important. Where I work it can get quite hot and this works for a few hours with no issues. I would expect to get my monies worth out of the product as it has kept quite well with daily use over the last couple of weeks. I would happily buy this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Someone smells great... Oh! It's me! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 The Microwave. Sliced Bread. Sure's Motionsense Antiperspirant. It's up there with the greats. While using Sure's antiperspirant I kept thinking "someone smells great!" and then suddenly realising... it was me! I'm quite a cynic of these things usually, but the Motionsense technology really does work and releases bursts of fresh scent throughout the day. While I doubt that it would provide a full 48 hours of protection, it certainly more than covers a full, hard working day. And come on, who only applies antiperspirant every second day anyway? I would describe the smell as masculine and fresh, perfect for the summer months. If you're looking for an antiperspirant which gives you fresh scented reminders throughout the day that it is hard at work, keeping you fresh, this is certainly the antiperspirant for you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure thing? Not always 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I have been using the Sure Men Active Dry Antiperspirant for a few weeks now, and all though it works, it did not tick all my boxes. To begin with, the Antiperspirant seems fine, a nice smell, good looking tin and an ingenious spray lock, so first impressions were very good, that was until I started to use it. I sprayed onto my body and went to the gym after showering, finished my session and thought, I still smell fresh, bonus, so well so good, big tick in the box there. However, you must think why the negativity towards, well I shall tell you for why. The tin clearly states 48 hr protection, could I get 48 hr protection, could I diddly. No matter what I would try, 48hr protection was just not an option, even after 16-18 hours I would start to smell, which is not what I would expect from a product which advertises 48hr protection. Another bug bear I found with this, white marks! I put on a black t shirt and within seconds I was covered in white marks, not something I would expect from this type of product, especially when you take into consideration price and competition which clearly advertise this and it works. Overall, a half decent antiperspirant which does not live up to all that is advertised, not for me./ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 At first I was hesitant to change my deodorant from another well known brand, however when I tried this I instantly changed my mind. This deodorant is fantastic, I've recently started cycling again and have noticed this keeps me smelling fresh after a long ride! On a normal day, the smell lasts all day without the need to reapply like you do with others. The twist to open top is a good feature, especially as I carry it round with me in my backpack for long journey's - It's never accidentally gone off. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure Men Active Dry 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I tried Sure Men Active Dry Anti-perspirant Deodorant for the first time this week and found it to be a fantastic product. At first glance the design of the can is stylish, sleek, well constructed and wouldn’t be out of place in the most modern of bathrooms. It features a lock which prevents it from spraying when the button is pressed, handy especially if you travel a lot or have young kids that like to get into things they shouldn’t! A simple twist near the top of the neck engages and disengages the lock. The actual spray itself comes out at a steady pace so you get a good coverage. The aroma is strong but not overpowering and I’d describe it as a scent a ‘man’ would use, not a teenage boy like some of the other popular brands! Similar to other sprays it needs to be used in a well ventilated room to avoid a coughing fit. Sure have coined the phrase ‘Motionsense technology’ which basically means the more you move around, the more fragrance is released. This allows the fragrance to keep working for a few hours after the spray has been applied. I work in a busy public facing environment, I’m always on the move, so it’s important I maintain hygiene standards throughout the day. This spray allows me to do this, keeping me dry and smelling great. The product states it protects you from sweat and odour for 48 hours but I feel 24 hours would be a more accurate timeframe, for me anyway. Overall, this is a fantastic product that I’d happily recommend to family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Don’t sweat it...! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I’ve used a lot of sure products in the past, but never used Sure quantum dry and now this is all I will be using. It’s great to have a product in a compressed size as it fits in my work man bag easily and having the lock cap feature means it doesn’t go off accidentally in my bag. Down to the smell. It smells great! Fresh, clean and manly! Just what you want from a deodorant/anti perspirant. And it keeps my underarms bone dry, no sweat marks on my shirts at all and so far it hasn’t left any white marks on my shirts either, for a guy that’s sweat bleaches things, this is impressive! Overall a great product that’s so far lasting ages so good value as well! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]