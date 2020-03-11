Sure Men Sensitive Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

- Sure Men Sensitive anti-perspirant deodorant aerosol 250ml has been developed to give you cutting edge protection against sweat and odour. So you're always protected for whatever happens.
- It also contains Sure’s innovative Motionsense technology. It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So every time you move, Motionsense keeps you fresh and free from odour. Whether you’re working hard in the office, playing hard out and about or just meeting up with friends, Sure Men Sensitive will give you all the back-up you need. Sure. It won't let you down.
- Sure Men will give you all the back-up you need. Sure Men Sensitive has a reassuring masculine scent with sensual notes of sandalwood, patchouli and vanilla. Sure. It won't let you down
- Each step, stride and sprint comes with an energising boost. And with protection for up to 48 hours, sweat and odour won’t stand in your way. You can keep going to where you want to be, and that bit farther.
- How to use: Firstly, shake the Sure Men Sensitive anti-perspirant deodorant can. Then hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well ventilated area. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
- UK’s No.1 deodorant brand
- Unique Motionsense technology meaning the more you move, the more it protects
- All-day fresh reassuring masculine scent with sensual notes of sandalwood, patchouli and vanilla
- 48h protection against wetness and odour
- Dermatologically tested & alcohol free
- Sure, It won't let you down
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium benzoate, Hydrated Silica, Aqua, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Silica, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
250 ℮
Safety information
Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020