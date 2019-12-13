Tesco Finest Pork Fillet

Tender and better taste
So much tender than the normal fillet, worth the money.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 473kJ / 112kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes. Leave to stand for 10 minutes after cooking.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (150g)
|Energy
|473kJ / 112kcal
|709kJ / 168kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|2.8g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|22.2g
|33.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019