Tesco Finest Pork Fillet

Tesco Finest Pork Fillet
£ 6.25
£12.50/kg
Per 150g
  • Energy709kJ 168kcal
    8%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 473kJ / 112kcal

Product Description

  • Outdoor bred pork fillet.
  • Expertly hand cut British pork fillet, naturally lean, high in protein and tender. Our Tesco Finest pork comes from British outdoor bred pigs. They're all raised by farmers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme.
  • Hand cut. Perfect roasted or sliced into medallions and pan cooked.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Hand cut
  • Perfect roasted or sliced into medallions and pan-cooked
  • British outdoor bred pork

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes. Leave to stand for 10 minutes after cooking.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (150g)
Energy473kJ / 112kcal709kJ / 168kcal
Fat1.9g2.8g
Saturates0.6g0.9g
Carbohydrate1.0g1.5g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre1.0g1.5g
Protein22.2g33.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Tender and better taste

5 stars

So much tender than the normal fillet, worth the money.

