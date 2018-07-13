Dove Original Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml

Good, just soapy smelling 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 How do you give Dove deodorant a good workout to see if it's as good as it claims? Take it camping with a mixed group of scouts! I have to report that it lived up to ensuring I didn't stink on a hot bank holiday weekend, and trust me it gets very warm in a tent & chasing lots of enthusiastic children about. It was smooth to roll on & didn't irritate my underarms after shaving. I will say that I wasn't overly taken with the smell of it, I thought it had a 'soapy' smell, like a bar of dove, rather than a fresh deodorant smell. I also found the packaging rather slippery and difficult to hold, especially straight after a shower. All in all, it is exactly what it says, and it does work well, but I just prefer the 'normal' smelling deodorant, but that said I would get it as a second choice over other brands, because it was great for after shaving and did suit my sometimes sensitive skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Original Anti Perspirant Roll On 3 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 This is a handy size, alchohol free, take anywhere anti-perspirant. Has a fabulous fragrance with a rich moisurising feel. However, I found it quite tacky when first applied but after a few seconds of drying felt smooth and fresh. Handy to pop into my handbag to re-apply throughout the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smell like my Grandma 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 My first thought when I twisted open the top it and started to apply the roll on to my pits was ‘it smells like something an old lady would wear’. It’s a smell I can’t really describe other than a perfumed talc kind of smell, but, having committed to putting it on one pit, I had to do the other! I tried masking the smell with a heavy dose of my daily perfume and off I went for the day. I work on the 2nd floor of a busy office huge windows (of which only a tiny bit opens), the slightest bit sun and the room is like a sauna, so I’m happy to say that after 8 hours of running around and back & forth to meetings my pits still smelled like my grandmas talc, so it was a win for me! Asides from the smell I have fairly sensitive skin that doesn’t take well to being covered in any kind of product when freshly shaved, and I have to say, I had no irritation or discomfort from this roll on either, so it’s definitely kind to skin! All in all, I’d buy again, though not the ‘original’, the aroma just wasn’t to my taste, and it’s for that reason ived knocked a star off! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Junewalker 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 This deodorant worked well for me. It had a pleasant light fragrance that lasted all day. To start with it was a little sticky but thus only last a few minutes and then I could dress. It did not leave any marks on my clothes which is a bonus. I was able to use the deodorant straight after shaving without it causing any irritation. It worked well and kept me from smelling during my gym sessions which gets a big thumbs up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love Dove 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 Well I am super impressed with Dove roll on. It's feels like putting moisturiser on your skin and the smell is lovely. What impressed me most was it was not sticky and kept me dry all day. An added bonus is the fact that there is no alcohol in it so I know it is kinder to my skin. Thank you Dove. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove original anti-perspirant roll on 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 Can't fault this product, I have sensitive skin and this has been perfect for me, no irritation at all. Lovely delicate fragrance, it doesn't feel at all sticky and dries quickly. It kept me smelling fresh even on the hottest of days and after a session on the treadmill [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove original roll on deodorant 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 This product felt light and soft on the skin. It had a gentle aroma which lasted on the skin. It stood up to a dance class well. It caused no irritation and no marks on clothes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove roll on 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I have always used spray anti perspiration and never tried roll on before. I was amazed at how long it kept me smelling fresh and it didn’t feel sticky. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent Dove 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 This was the first roll on that I have used that I didn't have to use the roller ball a few times before it worked! The first time I used it it was ready to go. It keeps me fresh ALL the time and no underarm markings on clothes. Easy to close cap as well. Definitely a good product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]