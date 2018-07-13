By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dove Original Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml

4.5(86)Write a review
Dove Original Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml
£ 1.75
£3.50/100ml
  • Dove Original Anti-perspirant Roll On is a classic. Our most skin friendly anti-perspirant ever, this Dove anti-perspirant deodorant does just what you'd expect: it provides up to 48 hours protection against underarm wetness and odour as well as offering incredible care for your underam skin. Its well-loved, delicate scent helps to keep you feeling fresh and clean all day. What more could you ask of a moisturising anti-perspirant deodorant?
  • The formula contains our unique 1/4 moisturising cream and Vitamin E which is proven to improve the look and feel of your underarm skin giving you softer, smoother and even more beautiful underarms! Dove Original Roll on Deodorant is also alcohol free, to help reduce the irritation and dryness that alcohol can sometimes cause. The combination of these moisturising and nourishing ingredients helps your delicate underarm skin to recover from the irritation that can be caused by regular underarm shaving. It's the feel and scent you love, with the protection and underarm care you expect.
  • To get the best out of your Dove Original Roll on, simply apply the rollerball gently to each underarm, preferably when your underarm skin is cool and dry. It glides on easily, so you simply need to use circular motions to get the best coverage and enjoy underarm skin that feels beautiful and smells great.
  • Dove Anti-perspirant, cares for your underarm skin.
  • Dove Original Anti-perspirant Deodorant Roll On provides 48 hours protection against sweat and odour
  • Contains our unique 1/4 moisturising cream for beautifully soft and smooth underarms
  • Helps delicate underarm skin recover from irritation caused by shaving
  • Glides onto underarm skin for even coverage
  • Delicate, subtle scent helps to keep you feeling fresh all day long
  • 0% alcohol formula
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Glycerin, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Steareth-2, Parfum, Steareth-20, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Potassium lactate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Antiperspirant, roll-on. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Antiperspirant, roll-on. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

86 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good, just soapy smelling

4 stars

How do you give Dove deodorant a good workout to see if it's as good as it claims? Take it camping with a mixed group of scouts! I have to report that it lived up to ensuring I didn't stink on a hot bank holiday weekend, and trust me it gets very warm in a tent & chasing lots of enthusiastic children about. It was smooth to roll on & didn't irritate my underarms after shaving. I will say that I wasn't overly taken with the smell of it, I thought it had a 'soapy' smell, like a bar of dove, rather than a fresh deodorant smell. I also found the packaging rather slippery and difficult to hold, especially straight after a shower. All in all, it is exactly what it says, and it does work well, but I just prefer the 'normal' smelling deodorant, but that said I would get it as a second choice over other brands, because it was great for after shaving and did suit my sometimes sensitive skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Original Anti Perspirant Roll On

3 stars

This is a handy size, alchohol free, take anywhere anti-perspirant. Has a fabulous fragrance with a rich moisurising feel. However, I found it quite tacky when first applied but after a few seconds of drying felt smooth and fresh. Handy to pop into my handbag to re-apply throughout the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smell like my Grandma

4 stars

My first thought when I twisted open the top it and started to apply the roll on to my pits was ‘it smells like something an old lady would wear’. It’s a smell I can’t really describe other than a perfumed talc kind of smell, but, having committed to putting it on one pit, I had to do the other! I tried masking the smell with a heavy dose of my daily perfume and off I went for the day. I work on the 2nd floor of a busy office huge windows (of which only a tiny bit opens), the slightest bit sun and the room is like a sauna, so I’m happy to say that after 8 hours of running around and back & forth to meetings my pits still smelled like my grandmas talc, so it was a win for me! Asides from the smell I have fairly sensitive skin that doesn’t take well to being covered in any kind of product when freshly shaved, and I have to say, I had no irritation or discomfort from this roll on either, so it’s definitely kind to skin! All in all, I’d buy again, though not the ‘original’, the aroma just wasn’t to my taste, and it’s for that reason ived knocked a star off! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Junewalker

5 stars

This deodorant worked well for me. It had a pleasant light fragrance that lasted all day. To start with it was a little sticky but thus only last a few minutes and then I could dress. It did not leave any marks on my clothes which is a bonus. I was able to use the deodorant straight after shaving without it causing any irritation. It worked well and kept me from smelling during my gym sessions which gets a big thumbs up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love Dove

5 stars

Well I am super impressed with Dove roll on. It's feels like putting moisturiser on your skin and the smell is lovely. What impressed me most was it was not sticky and kept me dry all day. An added bonus is the fact that there is no alcohol in it so I know it is kinder to my skin. Thank you Dove. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove original anti-perspirant roll on

5 stars

Can't fault this product, I have sensitive skin and this has been perfect for me, no irritation at all. Lovely delicate fragrance, it doesn't feel at all sticky and dries quickly. It kept me smelling fresh even on the hottest of days and after a session on the treadmill [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove original roll on deodorant

4 stars

This product felt light and soft on the skin. It had a gentle aroma which lasted on the skin. It stood up to a dance class well. It caused no irritation and no marks on clothes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove roll on

5 stars

I have always used spray anti perspiration and never tried roll on before. I was amazed at how long it kept me smelling fresh and it didn’t feel sticky. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent Dove

5 stars

This was the first roll on that I have used that I didn't have to use the roller ball a few times before it worked! The first time I used it it was ready to go. It keeps me fresh ALL the time and no underarm markings on clothes. Easy to close cap as well. Definitely a good product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove 50ml original roll on. amazing

5 stars

Want to feel nice and fresh all day, and not worry about under arm sweating, then this Dove original roll on is for you. Lovely scent, and glides on just right, not to gooey like some other roll one out there. Leaves your underarm feeling silky soft. Highly recommended. Try it, you want but be disappointed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 86 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Dove Shea Butter & Vanilla Body Wash 450Ml

£ 3.00
£0.67/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here