Lynx Africa Body Spray 35Ml

4.5(93)
Lynx Africa Body Spray 35Ml
Product Description

  • Body Spray
  • The classic fragrance is an exotic mixture of warm African spices and aromas, designed to keep you cool in the hottest situations.
  • Pack size: 35ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Propylene Glycol, Polyaminopropyl Biguanide Stearate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Linalool

Storage

Keep out of reach of children. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep away from sources of ignition - No smoking, during or shortly after use.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Hold can 15cm from the body to spray.

Warnings

  • Caution: Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes or on irritated or broken skin. Pressurised container. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or incandescent material.
  • Solvent Abuse Can Kill Instantly
  • Extremely Flammable

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

  • Questions/Comments?
  • Phone free on 0800 585204 or write to:
  • Consumer Care,
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost,
  • Admail 1000,
  • London,
  • SW1A 2XX.
  • Or to:
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

35ml ℮

Safety information

93 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

The Best!

5 stars

Been using this Lynx Africa nearly everyday for 24 years.Will always be the best smelling and seller!

All Day Fresh

2 stars

Couldn't find any in shops so bought on-line. Thought it was fake branding because it smelled similar but not quite Africa. Poorer product since the new labelling!

Sir

1 stars

Not sure why as its the worst. Every man I know has it but only because its an unwanted xmas present,

Smell

5 stars

This Product I Have Been Using For Years It Smells Great I Now Know Why It Is The Best Seller Body Spray

mr

5 stars

I think this is Amazing reminds me of pakistan back in 1964 when we took over america

Ok

4 stars

Burns your nostrils if you smell right after placement smells good after 5 mins

Mr

1 stars

Once again the fragrance has changed,or should I say the lack of it.Doesn't even smell of anything anymore, unilever have yet again broke something that didn't need fixing.Bring back the ORIGINAL Africa

Great smelling classic deodorant

5 stars

I don’t think you can go wrong with Lynx Africa. It’s everyones favourite for a reason. It smells crisp, fresh and clean, which in my opinion puts you in a great mindset to start your day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Blast from the past !!!

3 stars

Lynx Africa, a throw back to my childhood Christmas presents from everyone. This was the staple present that was given and received during Christmas as a gift set with its shower gel. Though popular in my house I don't really like the fragrance of this product, but its good to see it back in modern packaging as the timeless deodorant that it is. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Keeps your pits damp free

4 stars

It's not the first time I've used Lynx Anti-Persperant and it certainly won't be the last. Keeps you completely un-sweaty for the whole day and smells even better than the body spray version. My only slight issue with it is that it sprays on a little wet but it does dry instantly. Lasts a good while too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

