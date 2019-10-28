By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chunky Beef & Vegetable Soup 400G

5(6)Write a review
Tesco Chunky Beef & Vegetable Soup 400G
£ 0.75
£0.19/100g
½ of a can
  • Energy429kJ 102kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 214kJ / 51kcal

Product Description

  • Beef and Vegetable soup.
  • RICH & MEATY Made with Beef and chunky chopped fresh root vegetables.
  • RICH & MEATY Made with Beef and chunky chopped fresh root vegetables.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (Potato, Carrot, Onion, Garden Peas) (40%), Water, Beef (13%), Tomato Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Salt, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Yeast, Potato Starch, Malted Barley Extract, White Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/ 900W 3½ mins / 3 mins.
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W/900W). Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute 30 seconds(800W)/ 1 minute (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Time: 3-4 minutes

Produce of

Produced in UK, using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy214kJ / 51kcal429kJ / 102kcal
Fat1.5g3.0g
Saturates0.6g1.3g
Carbohydrate5.0g9.9g
Sugars2.0g4.0g
Fibre1.2g2.3g
Protein3.9g7.7g
Salt0.51g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

REALLY LOVELY AND THE PERFECT SOUP

5 stars

THIS IS FAR BETTER THAN HEINZ. IT HAS A LOVELY TASTE AND IS IDEAL FOR A NICE WARM SNACK.

tasty

4 stars

nice soup

Soup

5 stars

Very nice soup well worth the money

Husband loves it!

5 stars

My husband loves Chucky soup and this did not disappoint - especially for the money.

Fantastic taste and quality as well as value

5 stars

Tried this to an alternative to the branded product I normally would buy. Taste is superb as well as the value. Good mix of vegetables and meat.

soup for the betting man

5 stars

this soup is on par with Heinz Big Soup so at the price, it comes in first by a nose.

Usually bought next

Tesco Chunky Chicken & Vegetable Soup 400G

£ 0.75
£0.19/100g

Tesco Chunky Chicken Potato & Bacon Soup 400G

£ 0.75
£0.19/100g

Tesco Chunky Winter Vegetable Soup 400G

£ 0.75
£0.19/100g

Tesco Tuscan Bean Soup 400G

£ 0.80
£0.20/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here