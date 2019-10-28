Tesco Chunky Beef & Vegetable Soup 400G

REALLY LOVELY AND THE PERFECT SOUP
THIS IS FAR BETTER THAN HEINZ. IT HAS A LOVELY TASTE AND IS IDEAL FOR A NICE WARM SNACK.
tasty
nice soup
Soup
Very nice soup well worth the money
Husband loves it!
My husband loves Chucky soup and this did not disappoint - especially for the money.
Fantastic taste and quality as well as value
Tried this to an alternative to the branded product I normally would buy. Taste is superb as well as the value. Good mix of vegetables and meat.
soup for the betting man
this soup is on par with Heinz Big Soup so at the price, it comes in first by a nose.