Radox Muscle Therapy Bath Soak 500Ml

- A relaxing bath soak with black pepper and ginseng scent with a mood changing fragrance that leaves your body feeling clean and fresh. Mood changing fragrance which soothes your mind and helps to restore tired and damaged muscles. Pour bath gel under running water and relax. Rinses off easily, leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. Suitable for daily use. Avoid eye contact. If eye contact occurs rinse well with warm water. If rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use. At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature’s incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gel, hand wash and bath products. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood in society that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there’s barely a person on earth who can’t be affected by the right scent. Bath products with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood.
- Soothing bath soak that relaxes your muscles
- A relaxing bath soak with black pepper and ginseng scent inspired by nature's finest ingredients
- Bath soak which helps to restore tired and damaged muscles
- A moisturising bath soak leaves skin feeling fresh and clean post bath
- A bath liquid and bath therapy pH neutral bath product, dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types
- A scented bath soak and bath foam suitable for daily use
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium chloride, Hylocereus Undatus Fruit Extract, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Sodium lactate, Polyquaternium-7, Glucose, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Parfum, Propylene glycol, Trideceth-9, Citric acid, Lactic acid, Sodium benzoate, Potassium sorbate, Caramel, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16035
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- Caution: If product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Net Contents
500 ℮
Safety information
