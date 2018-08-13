Sure Women Maximum Protection Clean Cream Antiperspirant Deodorant 45Ml

Greeting From Malaysia 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2018 Helo there , i been using this pass few years , the best deodorant i ever use , it give so much of confident in me, i cant walk away from this deodorant. i would highly recommend to have one outlet in Malaysia.

Not Sure... 3 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 I had high hopes for this deodorant. The packaging looked great and had a stylish design. It smelt nice and was easy to apply, and not wasteful because you could push through a small bit at a time, though it did seem to get lumpy and needed cleaning every so often. Disappointingly, it left white flakes on a black top I wore. I put it on in the mornings after my shower, it seemed wrong to put it on in the evening but that’s just my routine. I did try in the evenings a couple of times and I’m not convinced it was still there after I’d showered in the morning like it claimed it would be. It worked ok but didn’t seem to protect as long as my usual spray did (although it has been hot lately!). It is a good product but didn’t suit my lifestyle or needs. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

White stains 2 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 Upon using this anti-perspirant, I was surprised with the strong soap smell when applying. This smell did last for a few hours so it did keep you smelling fresh. When applying after shaving the underarms, it wasn’t so harsh on skin as other anti-perspirants have been in the past. I can’t comment on weather it would last for 48 hours as I applied in the morning and again before going to bed. But after wearing all day, didn’t espically feel the need that I needed to apply before going to bed. I’ve only gave it a 2 star though, as it does leave bad white marks on clothing, even if the cream is dry. These white marks do not come off when wiping with water. And it also leave the inside of the underarm area, stained white. Even after a wash. I noticed this with my work tops. Weather this is because they have a lot of usage or because of the material of the tops. I personally wouldn’t purchase this again, as I do not want an anti-perspirant, to stain my clothes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feeling fresh 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 I usually use spray deodorant and only use roll on for double protection. So with the beautiful weather recently I thought it’s a perfect time to try something new and see how it holds up to it’s name. On first try I was very impressed with the mechanism which gives you the product (turning wheel at bottom to dispensecream). I was impressed because it meant I could choose the amount of product to dispense without over applying and standing with my arms in the air to dry. Although it states 2 turns is best, I don’t like to feel sticky so did a few less. The product itself is soft and gentle and was easily applied and spread over my arm pit. The product smelt lovely and clean and for giving maximum protection, didn’t smell harsh like other products on the market. The only negative would be that it left smears down a black top I wore once. So if you’re in a rush it may not be the best deodorant. Overall I am happy with this product and will definitely recommend it to others and continue to use it throughout the hot summer months [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My New Favourite! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 I have been using Sure Maximum Protection Anti-Perspirant for a few weeks and it has quickly become my new favourite deodorant! For years I have used an anti-perspirant spray and would never usually go for a deodorant stick, however I have been pleasantly surprised by this. It is easy to use, and the 2 clicks under each arm is just the right amount. (Initially I made the mistake of thinking it didn't look like much and clicking more which was a mistake as it was far too much!) It absorbs quickly with no 'white marks' on clothes like some sprays leave. It has a fresh, clean scent (as it says on the tin!) You can smell this when you first put it on, however I found that the scent did not remain for as long as it does with a spray. I was surprised at the amount of protection it gave me and I found that it lasted the whole day, and my underarms stayed dry, even in warm weather. Normally I would reapply my anti-perspirant spray in the middle of the day but found no need with this. Another benefit for me has been that it has left my underarm skin feeling smooth and soft. I am prone to eczema and dry skin and until now did not realise that the sprays I had been using were irritating my underarms. I will definitely be purchasing another when this one runs out! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me 2 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 I really wanted to like this product as the idea of it is excellent. Cream is definitely softer on the skin than harsh deodorants can be. The shape of the product is ideal and fits well in my handbag. The lid is also tightly secure which is a bit bonus as no leakage. Positives - very gentle product, light and you literally don’t feel like you’ve applied anything. The product is easy to apply and smells nice. Negatives - not suitable for through the day use as if you have even the smallest bit of fluff or dust under your arms it gets stuck in the holes and you need to twist and waste some of the product to clean it. Another negative is the white marks it leaves on clothes. I wore a black vest and applied the deodorant and it left horrible white streaks under my arms. It’s not practical to have to be naked every time you want to put some on. I want a deodorant I can grab and use quickly if I need a top up after the gym or after a swim and I just don’t get this with this product. In all. It works in the sense that it protects you from odour but it isn’t something I would purchase again due to the points made previously. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product amazingly fresh smell! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 As a new mum I'm always wary of trying new things with smells etc but I can say this product smells amazing! As I'm constantly up and down doing feeds during the night this deodorant stick was a God send, left no white marks and really does leave you feeling fresh. I will definitely be using this in future roll on the summer!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh smell 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 This product is really good smells fresh and lasts all day. Seemed slow to come out if the role up tube to begin with but once used more than once excellent no white marks on clothes or flaking deodrant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean and fresh 3 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 This deodorant smells amazing! Its very fresh and the smell is strong and lasts a long time (not for everyone though!) It comes in what is seen as an average size bottle but you only need 2 clicks of it, as the thick consistency makes it go a long way. However this wont be for everyone as your supposed to put it on at night, this way it gives it long enough to completely soak in. If you dont, I found it was still powdery and did leave white marks on my clothes. I have to say I would disagree that it would last the full 48hours it claims too though! In the warm weather we have had it worked ok but it didnt keep my 100% dry. Overall I would use this again but only if I was staying home! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]