Dabur Olive Hair Oil 200Ml

Product Description
- Olive Enriched Hair Oil
- Vatika Olive Enriched Hair Oil contains Virgin Olive Oil and nourishing extracts of Almonds & Lemon. Vatika's unique formulation gives deep oil penetration to give your hair and scalp complete natural nourishment for problem free, beautiful hair.
- Olive Enriched Hair oil with 100% natural oils
- Olive: Gives extra nourishment and makes hair soft and revitalized
- Almond: Coats, conditions and softens your hair
- Lemon: Helps remove loose dandruff flakes
- Nourish & protect
- 0% mineral oil and parabens
- With 100% natural oils
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Canola Oil, Isopropyl Myristate, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Parfum, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Citrus Limon Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 47000 (D&C Yellow No. 11), CI 61565 (D&C Green No. 6), CI 26100 (D&C Yellow No. 17)
Storage
Store away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Usage - Massage a generous amount of oil into your hair and scalp. Leave overnight or for a few hours and then wash.
Warnings
- For External Use Only
- Avoid contact with eyes
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- Dabur International Limited,
- 6th Floor,
- First Central 200,
- 2 Lakeside Drive,
- London,
- NW10 7FQ.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Safety information
