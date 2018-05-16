By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dabur Olive Hair Oil 200Ml

Dabur Olive Hair Oil 200Ml
£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Olive Enriched Hair Oil
  • Vatika Olive Enriched Hair Oil contains Virgin Olive Oil and nourishing extracts of Almonds & Lemon. Vatika's unique formulation gives deep oil penetration to give your hair and scalp complete natural nourishment for problem free, beautiful hair.
  • Olive Enriched Hair oil with 100% natural oils
  • Olive: Gives extra nourishment and makes hair soft and revitalized
  • Almond: Coats, conditions and softens your hair
  • Lemon: Helps remove loose dandruff flakes
  • Nourish & protect
  • 0% mineral oil and parabens
  • With 100% natural oils
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Canola Oil, Isopropyl Myristate, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Parfum, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Citrus Limon Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 47000 (D&C Yellow No. 11), CI 61565 (D&C Green No. 6), CI 26100 (D&C Yellow No. 17)

Storage

Store away from direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage - Massage a generous amount of oil into your hair and scalp. Leave overnight or for a few hours and then wash.

Warnings

  • For External Use Only
  • Avoid contact with eyes

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Dabur International Limited,
  • 6th Floor,
  • First Central 200,
  • 2 Lakeside Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7FQ.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Safety information

For External Use Only Avoid contact with eyes

