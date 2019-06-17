By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garnier Ambre Solaire No Streaks Bronzer Self-Tanning Body Mist 150Ml

4(233)Write a review
Garnier Ambre Solaire No Streaks Bronzer Self-Tanning Body Mist 150Ml
£ 11.50
£7.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Dark Self Tan Body Mist
  • Achieve that desired sun-kissed tan all year round
  • Sprays a fine mist, easily covering hard to reach areas
  • Quick drying, streak free tan with no need to rub it in
  • Garnier Natural Bronzer offers a rapid tan experience. Powered with a tanning active of plant origin and nourishing oil, it gives a natural-looking, healthy glow.
  • The Self-Tan Body Mist delivers an ultra-fine mist for optimal even coverage. Enriched with nourishing apricot oil, it provides a streak-free, natural-looking tan that lasts up to one week*
  • *Instrumental test, 21 people.
  • Garnier Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer uses naturally derived self-tanning ingredients to give your skin a beautiful, natural looking tan. The Natural Bronzer products deliver results in an hour, that last up to a week.
  • Goes well with
  • 3600540304414 Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Self Tan Face Wipes 5.6ml
  • 3600540600479 Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Dark Self Tan Face Mist 75ml
  • 3600542205924 Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Self Tan Dry Oil 150ml
  • Quick drying tanning mist
  • Results in 1 hour
  • Lasts up to 1 week
  • Enriched with nourishing apricot oil
  • Natural looking tan
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

736610 4, Aqua / Water, Dimethyl Ether, Dihydroxyacetone, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Citronellol, Citral, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil / Apricot Kernel Oil, Coumarin, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage

  • 4 easy steps to a natural-looking tan:
  • 1. Exfoliate skin
  • 2. Ensure skin is dry before applying.
  • 3. Shake before use. Spray evenly on the skin in regular motions, holding the can 30cm away from your skin. Allow it to dry without rubbing it in.
  • 4. Wash your hands thoroughly.
  • Allow tan to develop for 1 hour*. No need to wash off.
  • *Instrumental test, 21 people

Name and address

  • TSA 75000 93584 St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • TSA 75000 93584 St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Net Contents

150ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

233 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Summer Must have

4 stars

I have been using this spray for years! Superb to spray on quickly in the morning and rubbing it in gently with a mitt to ensure no streaks this is a great 30 second routine to add colour to your legs for the summer and autumn months! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great temporary tan

5 stars

Usually use a well known brand which is a mouse and needs an applicator sponge . This was so much easier to use but didn’t give such an intense colour but would highly recommend for a quick fix on a night out . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazed n

5 stars

I went on hOliday. And after that tan as soon as I landed. Luckily I picked this up before departing. I used it on my face and shoulders and neck just as a bit of a fun product. But when I looked in the mirror after a few hours. WOW WOW WOW. Not only did I look like a bronzed. goddess. I looked radiant and glowing. This product is such a lovely fine mist that goes on so evenly. And washes off. A must for those who need a temporary little glow. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

patchy application

4 stars

I used this as a spray tan overnight and woke up with white patches and streaks.. I have since learbt that if I want the best application I need to stand still untilcompletly dry and then get into bed as the colour is beautiful. lovely smell too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

Not like any other self tan which norlmally has a awful smell this one smells amazing and looks so natural [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great light tan that is buildable

4 stars

First tan I ever bought, i really love the shade of it, i have pale skin and it looks very natural. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product

5 stars

This product was absolutely fabulous. Since buying it I’ve gone through two more bottles. I love to use this on my legs in both the lighter and original shade. I find applying it in the shower easiest due to the spray nature of this product. I get around a week out of this tan but that’s due to using a scrub in the shower. I’d highly recommend this to everyone I know. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for the less experienced tan applicator

4 stars

Every time I try to tan at home it doesn’t go to plan!This looked promising with the easy spray application and angled nossle however I still ended up with streaks, I had exfoliated and mostrised the day before and applyed to dry skin but still not quite as natural looking as expected.I am fairly fair skinned so it may be better for those who have a hint of natural tan. The bottle itself seemed well designed and the smell was pleasant and not too strong like other tanners out there. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

4 stars

Good colour. Nice smell. Not too chemically. Easy to follow instructions [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use with lovely colour

4 stars

Simple easy to follow instructions. Nice scent. Good even coverage and great final colour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 233 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here