Savion Crispy-Os Cocoa Flavoured Cereal 187G

Product Description
- Real Cocoa-Flavored Cereal
- Real Cocoa-Flavored Crispy-o's - rich, delicious, very low sodium with no fat and no cholesterol - may be eaten for breakfast or enjoyed anytime as a satisfying snack.
- Prepared for Passover under the strict rabbinical supervision of the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America.
- Challah is taken
- Passover has always been a very special time for the family. The Seder is an opportunity for the entire family to read the Hagaddah, share the warmth of being together, and to enjoy traditional Jewish foods. However, the Seder need not be the only time you enjoy great tasting foods. Throughout Passover, morning breakfast is the perfect time to enjoy Real Cocoa-Flavored Crispy-o's® Cereal. Not only is it Kosher for Passover but it tastes great! Whether served with milk or enjoyed as a delicious crunchy snack, Real Cocoa-Flavored Crispy-o's® provide many healthy benefits. It has no fat, no cholesterol and is very low in sodium. We know you'll enjoy it on Passover and year round!
- Cholesterol and fat free
- Kosher - Parve - Kosher for passover
- Pack size: 187G
Information
Ingredients
Cake Meal, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids less than 1%), Artificial Flavors, Caramel Color
Allergy Information
- Contains Wheat, May contain traces of Tree Nuts
Produce of
Product of Israel
Number of uses
Serving Size 1 Cup (30g)
Distributor address
- HKS Marketing Ltd.,
- Bayonne,
- NJ 07002,
- USA.
Return to
Net Contents
187g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Amount Per Serving
|Calories
|115
|Total Fat
|0g
|Saturated Fat
|0g
|Trans Fat
|0g
|Cholesterol
|0mg
|Sodium
|5mg
|Total Carbohydrate
|25g
|Dietary Fiber less than
|1g
|Sugars
|6g
|Protein
|3g
