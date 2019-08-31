Tesco Double Concentrate Cherries Berries No Added Sugar Squash 1.5L

This is the best diluting juice ever!! Love it!
A firm favourite
Great product, the drink is sweet but low in calorie great for concerned parents and avid dieters like my self.
Nicest squash available. Gorgeous!!!!!
My husband and I simply love this squash. Best ever tasted, and not expensive.
Cheap and great taste
Bought a few months back after getting bored of Robinsons flavours and was pleasantly surprised by this
Great taste Great value.
I always buy Tesco own squash now, the taste is lovely and it’s no added sugar so much better for me. The price is very competitive as well. As I don’t drink tea or coffee I use lots of this great tasting juice.
I opened the bottle last night as my husband wanted to try it. He spat it out after a mouthful. I thought he was exaggerating, as he always does. I tried it, OMG, it is vile. Down it went into the sink.