Adnams Lighthouse 500Ml

  • Beer
  • Adnams Lighthouse is inspired by our champion pale ale, a beer that won many awards from 1922 to 1980. With an ABV of 3.4%, this classic amber beer delivers a crisp, refreshing taste, with a light fragrance, lovely malt flavours and long hoppy after palate.
  • Beer from the coast
  • Pack size: 500ml

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley

Tasting Notes

  • This classic amber beer delivers a crisp, refreshing taste, with a light fragrance, lovely malt flavours and long hoppy after palate

Alcohol Units

1.7

ABV

3.4% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See bottle neck.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Adnams,
  • Southwold,
  • Suffolk,
  • England,
  • IP18 6JW.

Return to

  • Adnams,
  • Southwold,
  • Suffolk,
  • England,
  • IP18 6JW.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

My favourite beer!

5 stars

i absolutely love this beer. Originally from Suffolk (home of Adnams) I'm now stranded in Birmingham (it's not that bad)! I'm so delighted Tescos are stocking this. It's my favourite beer.

