Cully&Sully Tomato&Basil Soup 400G

I’ve fallen in love with a tub of soup!
THIS SOUP!! I love love love this soup! It tastes amazing nice and thick with a creamy texture I’m in love, amazing price and you can taste the quality, one tub is great for two with crusty buttered bread on a cold day, or a quick grab at lunch time at work. Thank you Tesco never stop selling it!
It was delicious. Brought this for my daughter as I hadn't cooked and was gutted I never chose it. I had chosen the chicken soup which was as bad choice.
Best tomato soup EVER!
I never write reviews about things, let alone soup, but this is genuinely the BEST shop-bought tomato soup I’ve ever tasted, I just had to write a review! It doesn’t have that acidity that many tomato soups have; I knew as soon as I saw the colour of it it was going to a winner and it hasn’t disappointed, I’ll be buying this again as soon as I can! It tastes like the homemade soup my Grandma used to make and I highly recommend to any other tomato soup lovers out there!
So delicious!
Contrary to the other reviews, I though this soup was absolutely delicious! So tasty I ate it in about 2 minutes.
Sickly not good at all
Most disgusting tomato and basil soup I have ever tasted thought maybe it would get better in a few more mouthfuls but no really sickly sweet not good
Too much sugar
The soup tastes nice, however, check the sugar content - there are 16 grams of sugar in this soup which is crazy! There are other brands that don't add sugar (and still taste good) - do research for the benefit of your health!