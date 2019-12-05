By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cully&Sully Tomato&Basil Soup 400G

4(6)Write a review
image 1 of Cully&Sully Tomato&Basil Soup 400G
£ 1.75
£4.38/kg

Product Description

  • A Velvet Creamy Tomato & Basil Soup
  • The tomato has origins tracing back to the early aztecs around 700 A.D. It was not until around the 16th century that Europeans were introduced to this fruit when the early explorers set sail. The Europeans admired the tomato for its beauty, but believed that it was poisonous, as its appearance was similar to the wolf peach.
  • Meet Cully & Sully
  • Cully & Sully love food. Growing up in Ireland's foodie capital, Cork, they ate a lot of good food, Cully (the cook) knows that for good food you need great ingredients.
  • They also love business (well Sully does!!). The business of making good, honest & tasty foods is what Cully & Sully do best!
  • Great taste gold 2011
  • Totally gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes (21%), Onions, Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Sugar, Vegetable Stock [Salt, Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Vegetables [Onions, Celery, Carrots, Parsley], Sunflower Oil, Turmeric], Salt, Fresh Basil (0.19%), Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Keep chilled 0°-4°CSuitable for home freezing

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Pour into a pan, over a medium heat bring to the boil stirring occasionally.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before heating
  • Pretend you're dining out:
  • Add a vibrant coloured pesto to the soup. It's great fun bashing this together with a pestle & mortar. The trick is to have top notch ingredients. Blend 110g fresh basil, 150ml olive oil, 25g pine kernels and 2 garlic cloves together. Fold in 50g grated parmesan. Season with salt to taste.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 246kJ/59kcal
Fat 3.9g
Of which Saturates 2.4g
Carbohydrates4.8g
Of which Sugars 4.0g
Fibre 0.6g
Protein 0.9g
Salt 0.6g

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

I’ve fallen in love with a tub of soup!

5 stars

THIS SOUP!! I love love love this soup! It tastes amazing nice and thick with a creamy texture I’m in love, amazing price and you can taste the quality, one tub is great for two with crusty buttered bread on a cold day, or a quick grab at lunch time at work. Thank you Tesco never stop selling it!

It was delicious. Brought this for my daughter as

5 stars

It was delicious. Brought this for my daughter as I hadn't cooked and was gutted I never chose it. I had chosen the chicken soup which was as bad choice.

Best tomato soup EVER!

5 stars

I never write reviews about things, let alone soup, but this is genuinely the BEST shop-bought tomato soup I’ve ever tasted, I just had to write a review! It doesn’t have that acidity that many tomato soups have; I knew as soon as I saw the colour of it it was going to a winner and it hasn’t disappointed, I’ll be buying this again as soon as I can! It tastes like the homemade soup my Grandma used to make and I highly recommend to any other tomato soup lovers out there!

So delicious!

5 stars

Contrary to the other reviews, I though this soup was absolutely delicious! So tasty I ate it in about 2 minutes.

Sickly not good at all

1 stars

Most disgusting tomato and basil soup I have ever tasted thought maybe it would get better in a few more mouthfuls but no really sickly sweet not good

Too much sugar

2 stars

The soup tastes nice, however, check the sugar content - there are 16 grams of sugar in this soup which is crazy! There are other brands that don't add sugar (and still taste good) - do research for the benefit of your health!

