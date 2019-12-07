Cully & Sully Chicken & Vegetable Soup 400G

Restaurant Grade!
The person who said below that it was vile must have broken taste buds. This is by far the best soup I’ve ever tasted from a super market, it’s restaurant grade.
Vile
Vile - I only purchased it due to the fantastic reviews by others but was severely disappointed - could not taste any chicken in a chicken and veg soup and the overall taste and texture was blah - would not recommend.
Gorgeous, smooth full of flavour could have eaten
Gorgeous, smooth full of flavour could have eaten it all to myself.
The best soup ever
This is the best fresh soup available in a supermarket, very tasty, no chunky vegetables and the chicken pieces are very small. Lovely consistency, I and others I've recommended it to buy it regulary.
Buy it, try it, you won't regret it!
This is the best chicken and vegetable soup I have ever eaten. I am totally addicted and make sure I always have a tub in the fridge.
best chicken and veg soup EVER!!!
This was the best soup I have ever tasted...given that it was not homemade...it actually tasted better than any soup I have made!! I will buy this again and again and again...and the surprise I didn't expect was that it was already pureed which is the way i like my soups....would be great for cold nights
Really tasty
This was by far one of the nicest chicken soups I've had, in my opinion it was just as good as a restaurant soup. Spot on.
So delicious! I love that it uses real ingredient
So delicious! I love that it uses real ingredients and tastes homemade. I wouldn't be the biggest fan of shop bought soup normally but this has proved me wrong. Great that you can eat/drink it from the tub too- makes it really quick and easy for my breaks at work.
amazing it is the best soup ever !
Absolutely delicious soup - really filling and cre
Absolutely delicious soup - really filling and creamy. Best soup I have tasted for a long while.