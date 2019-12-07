By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cully & Sully Chicken & Vegetable Soup 400G

4.5(15)Write a review
image 1 of Cully & Sully Chicken & Vegetable Soup 400G
£ 1.75
£0.44/100g

Product Description

  • A Hearty Chicken & Vegetable Soup
  • Also known as Jewish penicillin, chicken soup has, since the ancient Egyptian times, been a cure for the common cold. In the 12th century the Jewish sage maimonides wrote that chicken soup "has virtue in rectifying corrupted humours". Sipping warm soup can clear the sinuses, serving as a natural decongestant and so relieving cold and flu symptoms.
  • Meet Cully & Sully
  • Cully & Sully love food. Growing up in Ireland's foodie capital, Cork, they ate a lot of good food, Cully (the cook) knows that for good food you need great ingredients.
  • They also love business (well Sully does!!). The business of making good, honest & tasty foods is what Cully & Sully do best!
  • Totally gluten free
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Carrots, Potatoes, Onions (8%), Chicken Breast (4%), Leeks, Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Celery, Chicken Stock [Salt, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Herbs and Spices (Pepper, Turmeric, Parsley), Sugar, Vegetables, (Onions, Celery, Carrots), Chicken, Palm Fat, Chicken Fat, Citric Acid, Caramelised Sugar], Vegetables (39%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Keep chilled 0°-4°CSuitable for home freezing

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Pour into a pan, over a medium heat bring to the boil stirring occasionally.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before heating
  • Pretend you're dining out:
  • If you want to add a lovely rich, herby finish to your chicken soup: whisk crème fraiche until it is smooth and light. Stir in some finely chopped thyme leaves. Then let a little blob melt into your chicken soup. Yum!

Warnings

  • May contain bones

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Cully & Sully,
  • The Hen House,
  • Reeveswood,
  • Douglas,
  • Co. Cork.

Return to

  • Cully & Sully,
  • The Hen House,
  • Reeveswood,
  • Douglas,
  • Co. Cork.
  • www.cullyandsully.ie

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 233kJ/55kcal
Fat 3.7g
Of which Saturates 2.2g
Carbohydrates2.4g
Of which Sugars 2.2g
Fibre 1.8g
Protein 2.5g
Salt 0.9g

Safety information

View more safety information

May contain bones

15 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Restaurant Grade!

5 stars

The person who said below that it was vile must have broken taste buds. This is by far the best soup I’ve ever tasted from a super market, it’s restaurant grade.

Vile

1 stars

Vile - I only purchased it due to the fantastic reviews by others but was severely disappointed - could not taste any chicken in a chicken and veg soup and the overall taste and texture was blah - would not recommend.

Gorgeous, smooth full of flavour could have eaten

5 stars

Gorgeous, smooth full of flavour could have eaten it all to myself.

The best soup ever

5 stars

This is the best fresh soup available in a supermarket, very tasty, no chunky vegetables and the chicken pieces are very small. Lovely consistency, I and others I've recommended it to buy it regulary.

Buy it, try it, you won't regret it!

5 stars

This is the best chicken and vegetable soup I have ever eaten. I am totally addicted and make sure I always have a tub in the fridge.

best chicken and veg soup EVER!!!

5 stars

This was the best soup I have ever tasted...given that it was not homemade...it actually tasted better than any soup I have made!! I will buy this again and again and again...and the surprise I didn't expect was that it was already pureed which is the way i like my soups....would be great for cold nights

Really tasty

5 stars

This was by far one of the nicest chicken soups I've had, in my opinion it was just as good as a restaurant soup. Spot on.

So delicious! I love that it uses real ingredient

5 stars

So delicious! I love that it uses real ingredients and tastes homemade. I wouldn't be the biggest fan of shop bought soup normally but this has proved me wrong. Great that you can eat/drink it from the tub too- makes it really quick and easy for my breaks at work.

amazing it is the best soup ever !

5 stars

amazing it is the best soup ever !

Absolutely delicious soup - really filling and cre

5 stars

Absolutely delicious soup - really filling and creamy. Best soup I have tasted for a long while.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

