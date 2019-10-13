Cully & Sully Mushroom Soup 400G

Yummy lots mushrooms
Delicious soup packed full mushrooms lot more natural less toxic than others and no toxic can. Very tasty one of my favourite treats. Lovely with part baked bread fresh rolls.
Buy this, you won't be disappointed
buy this soup. honestly. i have just bought a tub and fell in love.
Amazingly good!
Amazingly good. Unlike most chilled soups which are made acidic to give them shelf life, this wasn't acidic at all. I make a lot of soups and I don't think I could have made it better myself.
Best mushroom soup ever!
Best mushroom soup ever! Great for quick work lunch
Try this mushroom soup
Excellent soup, full of chopped mushrooms. Very tasty.
Oily and thin
Thin, watery texture. Horrible layer of oil on the surface when cooked. Flavour not terrible but overall not a good soup.