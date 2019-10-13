Cully & Sully Mushroom Soup 400G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • A Mighty Mushroom Soup
  • Historical records reveal that mushrooms have been used for less than benign purposes. Claudius II & Pope Clement VII were both killed by enemies who poisoned them with deadly amanitas. Buddha also died, according to legend, from a mushroom that grew underground. Buddha was given the mushroom by a peasant who believed it to be a delicacy.
  • All the nitty gritty is on www.cullyandsully.ie
  • Meet Cully & Sully
  • Cully & Sully love food. Growing up in Ireland's foodie capital, Cork, they ate a lot of good food, Cully (the cook) knows that for good food you need great ingredients.
  • They also love business (well Sully does!!). The business of making good, honest & tasty foods is what Cully & Sully do best!
  • Great taste gold 2012
  • Totally gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mushrooms (28%), Onions, Celery, Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Vegetable Stock [Salt, Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Vegetables [Onions, Celery, Carrots, Parsley] Sunflower Oil, Turmeric], Salt, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Keep chilled 0°-4°C Suitable for home freezing

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Pour into a pan, over a medium heat bring to the boil stirring occasionally.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before heating
  • Pretend you're dining out:
  • Make chunky cheesy croutons.
  • Stamp out rounds of bread with a small cookie cutter.
  • Fry gently in butter or olive oil. Grate a little of your favourite cheese over the top, then melt it under the grill. Float on soup before serving.

  Cully & Sully,
  The Hen House,
  Reeveswood,
  Douglas,
  Co. Cork.

  • Cully & Sully,
  • The Hen House,
  • Reeveswood,
  • Douglas,
  • Co. Cork.
  www.cullyandsully.ie

Net Contents

400kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy271kJ/66kcal
Fat5.6g
of which saturates3.2g
Carbohydrate2.3g
of which sugars1.6g
Fibre0.8g
Protein1.1g
Salt0.6g

Yummy lots mushrooms

5 stars

Delicious soup packed full mushrooms lot more natural less toxic than others and no toxic can. Very tasty one of my favourite treats. Lovely with part baked bread fresh rolls.

Buy this, you won't be disappointed

5 stars

buy this soup. honestly. i have just bought a tub and fell in love.

Amazingly good!

5 stars

Amazingly good. Unlike most chilled soups which are made acidic to give them shelf life, this wasn't acidic at all. I make a lot of soups and I don't think I could have made it better myself.

Best mushroom soup ever!

5 stars

Best mushroom soup ever! Great for quick work lunch

Try this mushroom soup

5 stars

Excellent soup, full of chopped mushrooms. Very tasty.

Oily and thin

1 stars

Thin, watery texture. Horrible layer of oil on the surface when cooked. Flavour not terrible but overall not a good soup.

