Tampax Pearl Applicator Super Tampons 18 Pack

  • Tampax Pearl Super tampons help stop leaks before they happen for medium to heavy flow days during your period. They are free from fragrances. These tampons feature a SmoothTouch plastic applicator and contoured anti-slip grip for comfortable, easy insertion. Tampax Pearl’s MotionFit allows the tampon to gently expand to fit to your body’s shape and, together with the LeakGuard braid, helps prevent leaks. With a purse resistant wrapper that is easy to open and quiet, Tampax Pearl allows for full discretion. Tampax Pearl tampons have been gynaecologically tested. They have also been independently tested for harmful substances by Oeko-Tex.
  • 5x Smoother Applicator: Tampax Pearl vs. Tampax Cardboard.
  • Tampax Pearl’s best tampon for medium to heavy flow absorbency.
  • Tampax’s N°1 combination of comfort and protection
  • Tampax MotionFit tampon that gently adapts to your body’s unique shape
  • Leakguard Braid for added backup protection to help prevent leaks
  • SmoothTouch applicator with an anti-slip grip and rounded tip for easy tampon insertion
  • Independently tested for harmful substances by Oeko-Tex
  • Gynaecologically tested
  • Free from fragrances and core free from dyes
  • For more information about our products please visit our website

Information

Produce of

Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush down the toilet.
  • Store in cool dry place

Warnings

  • Tampons are associated with Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). TSS is a rare but serious illness that may be fatal. Read and save the enclosed information.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • (UK) Freephone: 0800 378 135
  • (IE) Freephone: 1800 626 206
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

View more safety information

3974 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I find the Pearl applicator the best. It is so much easier and less fiddly when trying to sort yourself in the loo.

Excellent!

5 stars

Have been using these for a long time. I find they are much more comfortable to apply then the cardboard ones, discreet so easy to pop in your pocket or hand and not obvious of what they are when in your bag. Also I can not feel when I’m wearing it.

Great!

4 stars

The pear is easy to insert easy to carry about in my cluttered bag without getting damaged.

Excellent!

5 stars

In my opinion the best you can buy. I wouldn’t use anything else

Excellent!

5 stars

Very good and it is completely comfortable to wear and it is easy to use.

Excellent!

5 stars

After using pads my whole life I was extremely nervous about switching to tampons but I can honestly say, I don’t know why I was frightened! Tampax Pearl is to easy to insert and super comfortable. The woven string means there’s no worrying about it snapping. Really good, very impressed

Excellent!

5 stars

This is the only product I can use and trust. After finding out I was allergic to pads, when I started my periods as a teen, I turned to Tampax, they were comfy and I suffered no leaks, however since having 2 children, I have only been able to use Compact Pearls, as they are the only ones to prevent leaks.

Excellent!

5 stars

Super comfortable and easy to use. Easy to understand instructions too.

Good but could be improved

4 stars

Much nicer feel and smooth to put in but I find you don’t get the giveaway signs you need to replace because it’s so smooth you get no feel of it moving down like with a normal tampon so I’ve found you have less warning before you have to get to the bathroom

Excellent!

5 stars

These are excellent for heavy periods, which I have suffered for the last 40 years. I wish this product would have been availed when my periods first started. I have found with heavy periods you have to change more and get dryer on the entrance and exit of the Virgina. The pearl tampax helps to slide in and out easier and doesn’t scratch or dry you out as some of the other products do.

1-10 of 3974 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

