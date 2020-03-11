Tampax Pearl Applicator Super Tampons 18 Pack

Excellent!
I find the Pearl applicator the best. It is so much easier and less fiddly when trying to sort yourself in the loo.
Excellent!
Have been using these for a long time. I find they are much more comfortable to apply then the cardboard ones, discreet so easy to pop in your pocket or hand and not obvious of what they are when in your bag. Also I can not feel when I’m wearing it.
Great!
The pear is easy to insert easy to carry about in my cluttered bag without getting damaged.
Excellent!
In my opinion the best you can buy. I wouldn’t use anything else
Excellent!
Very good and it is completely comfortable to wear and it is easy to use.
Excellent!
After using pads my whole life I was extremely nervous about switching to tampons but I can honestly say, I don’t know why I was frightened! Tampax Pearl is to easy to insert and super comfortable. The woven string means there’s no worrying about it snapping. Really good, very impressed
Excellent!
This is the only product I can use and trust. After finding out I was allergic to pads, when I started my periods as a teen, I turned to Tampax, they were comfy and I suffered no leaks, however since having 2 children, I have only been able to use Compact Pearls, as they are the only ones to prevent leaks.
Excellent!
Super comfortable and easy to use. Easy to understand instructions too.
Good but could be improved
Much nicer feel and smooth to put in but I find you don’t get the giveaway signs you need to replace because it’s so smooth you get no feel of it moving down like with a normal tampon so I’ve found you have less warning before you have to get to the bathroom
Excellent!
These are excellent for heavy periods, which I have suffered for the last 40 years. I wish this product would have been availed when my periods first started. I have found with heavy periods you have to change more and get dryer on the entrance and exit of the Virgina. The pearl tampax helps to slide in and out easier and doesn’t scratch or dry you out as some of the other products do.