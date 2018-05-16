Wilkinson Sword Quattro For Women Disposable 3S

- The Wilkinson Sword Quattro for Women Sensitive Disposable Razor provides outstanding performance in a four blade disposable razor.
- - 4 ultra-thin blades and compact pivoting head provide a shave so smooth, you can skip a day, or two
- - 2 lubricating strips with Aloe vera and vitamin E provide a smooth glide and soothe sensitive skin
- - Ergonomically designed rubber handle for an easy grip
- - This pack include 3 x disposable razors
Information
Ingredients
PEG-115M, PEG-100, Conchiolin Powder, Panthenol, Carica Papaya Leaf Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Maltodextrin
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Use with shaving gel or foam to soften the hairs before shaving for a smooth finish
Name and address
- Wilkin Sword GmbH,
- Schützenstr. 110,
- D-42659 Solingen,
- Germany.
Return to
- www.wilkinson-sword.com
Net Contents
3 x Disposable Razors
