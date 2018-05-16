By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wilkinson Sword Quattro For Women Disposable 3S

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wilkinson Sword Quattro For Women Disposable 3S
£ 5.00
£1.67/each
  • The Wilkinson Sword Quattro for Women Sensitive Disposable Razor provides outstanding performance in a four blade disposable razor.
  • - 4 ultra-thin blades and compact pivoting head provide a shave so smooth, you can skip a day, or two
  • - 2 lubricating strips with Aloe vera and vitamin E provide a smooth glide and soothe sensitive skin
  • - Ergonomically designed rubber handle for an easy grip
  • - This pack include 3 x disposable razors

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-100, Conchiolin Powder, Panthenol, Carica Papaya Leaf Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Maltodextrin

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Use with shaving gel or foam to soften the hairs before shaving for a smooth finish

Name and address

  • Wilkin Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstr. 110,
  • D-42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.wilkinson-sword.com

Net Contents

3 x Disposable Razors

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Xprt. Satin Wild Berry Shave Gel 200Ml

£ 1.10
£0.55/100ml

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 1.90
£0.11/100sheet

Wilkinson Sword Quattro Women Sparkle Disposable Razors 3 Pack

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Gillette Satincare Violet Shavegel 200Ml

£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here