By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dino Sangiovese Superiore 75Cl

3.5(34)Write a review
image 1 of Dino Sangiovese Superiore 75Cl
£ 5.75
£5.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy397kJ 96kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 317kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • Romagna DOC Sangiovese Superiore
  • Full bodied wine from Romagna region with well defined notes of red berries and a perfect fusion of spices, black pepper; intense palate and a long elegant finish.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Spicy & medium bodied
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potassium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites. Contains Sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Typical scents of Sangiovese and intense hints of blackberry and cherry and a good bouquet of ripe black cherries with a hint of spice. Very long in the mouth.

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Caviro S.c.a., Faenza in Forlì Winery, Italy.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sangiovese

Vinification Details

  • Harvest Period: End of September

History

  • Fermentation Period: 10 days Fining Period: 20% of the total wine is kept in a barrel for 6 months

Regional Information

  • Made from better quality Sangiovese grapes grown in clay hills of Romagna region at a height of 100-300m

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produce of Italy

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Caviro S.c.a.,
  • Faenza in Forli Winery,
  • Italy.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsEach glass (125ml) contains
Energy317kJ / 77kcal397kJ / 96kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

34 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice

5 stars

Fruity and rich. Great value.

Good everyday wine, but...

4 stars

This is a medium bodied wine, which is a very good value for money option (the 2 bottles for £9 offer is pretty much always on) as an everyday wine. Great with food (for example lasagna), but nothing special on its own. It definitely doesn't give justice to the delicious wines of Romagna, for example Avi from San Patrignano, Moma Rosso from Umberto Cesari, etc. Please Tesco, stock at least one decent Sangiovese di Romagna!

DINO SANGIOVESE SUPERIORE,,,

1 stars

OR SOME REASON TESCO HAS CHANGED THIS WINE FROM DINO SANGIOVESE 12,5%, WHICH WAS A LOVELY WINE,, TO DINO SANGIOVESE SUPERIORE 13.5%, TASTE'S AWFUL,,, OPENED A BOTTLE AND COULD NOT DRINK IT,, BITTER SPICE TASTE,, WILL NOT BUY THIS WINE AGAIN, UNLESS TESCO CHANGE BACK TO THE ORIGINAL 12.5%,,,, FIND IT HARD TO BELIEVE TESCO WINE TASTER'S HAVE CHOSE THIS WINE,, OVER THE ORIGINAL

Highly recommended

5 stars

I really like this light Italian wine (12.5% ABV), for me it's perfect for every day drinking.

my everyday wine

5 stars

If you like Italian wine and more particularly Chianti, this is the same grape and compares very favourably.It is my favourite for my daily glass of red, and has not disappointed yet.

One of our favourites!

5 stars

Lovely soft fruity wine which we buy regularly for everyday drinking. Great value when on offer at half price. Would definitely recommend

Down the sink-sadly

2 stars

If I am only allowed 24 units a week I am not wasting my liver on this. It is thin, acid and has nothing to commend it. I guess you get what you pay for. I am glad other reviewers returned their buy.

Surprisingly smooth!

5 stars

I opened this tonight as I hadn't tried a Dino wine before as the name put me off. I don't like spicy wine and the aroma was pleasantly red fruit and spice. On drinking this was a very smooth and juicy wine. Loads of black cherry fruit and not really any spiciness. It was very easy drinking and delicious. I was very pleasantly surprised and will buy this again. A great wine for a party!

Great service of good wine

4 stars

I enjoy the dino range of wines & like the offers tesco have on them. Tescos do offer a great service with their wine deliveries. This wine goes very well with a lamb or beef roast dinner

Very weak flavour and no body

1 stars

We were really disappointed by this wine as it is not one of the cheapest. However, it tasted more like a table wine than a nicely rounded wine with "hints of exotic spice". It was rather sour and had no body at all.

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Dino Trebbiano Pinot Grigio 75Cl

£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

Isla Negra Merlot 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Mountain Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Dino Italian Blush 75Cl

£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here