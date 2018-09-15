Dino Sangiovese Superiore 75Cl

Nice
Fruity and rich. Great value.
Good everyday wine, but...
This is a medium bodied wine, which is a very good value for money option (the 2 bottles for £9 offer is pretty much always on) as an everyday wine. Great with food (for example lasagna), but nothing special on its own. It definitely doesn't give justice to the delicious wines of Romagna, for example Avi from San Patrignano, Moma Rosso from Umberto Cesari, etc. Please Tesco, stock at least one decent Sangiovese di Romagna!
DINO SANGIOVESE SUPERIORE,,,
OR SOME REASON TESCO HAS CHANGED THIS WINE FROM DINO SANGIOVESE 12,5%, WHICH WAS A LOVELY WINE,, TO DINO SANGIOVESE SUPERIORE 13.5%, TASTE'S AWFUL,,, OPENED A BOTTLE AND COULD NOT DRINK IT,, BITTER SPICE TASTE,, WILL NOT BUY THIS WINE AGAIN, UNLESS TESCO CHANGE BACK TO THE ORIGINAL 12.5%,,,, FIND IT HARD TO BELIEVE TESCO WINE TASTER'S HAVE CHOSE THIS WINE,, OVER THE ORIGINAL
Highly recommended
I really like this light Italian wine (12.5% ABV), for me it's perfect for every day drinking.
my everyday wine
If you like Italian wine and more particularly Chianti, this is the same grape and compares very favourably.It is my favourite for my daily glass of red, and has not disappointed yet.
One of our favourites!
Lovely soft fruity wine which we buy regularly for everyday drinking. Great value when on offer at half price. Would definitely recommend
Down the sink-sadly
If I am only allowed 24 units a week I am not wasting my liver on this. It is thin, acid and has nothing to commend it. I guess you get what you pay for. I am glad other reviewers returned their buy.
Surprisingly smooth!
I opened this tonight as I hadn't tried a Dino wine before as the name put me off. I don't like spicy wine and the aroma was pleasantly red fruit and spice. On drinking this was a very smooth and juicy wine. Loads of black cherry fruit and not really any spiciness. It was very easy drinking and delicious. I was very pleasantly surprised and will buy this again. A great wine for a party!
Great service of good wine
I enjoy the dino range of wines & like the offers tesco have on them. Tescos do offer a great service with their wine deliveries. This wine goes very well with a lamb or beef roast dinner
Very weak flavour and no body
We were really disappointed by this wine as it is not one of the cheapest. However, it tasted more like a table wine than a nicely rounded wine with "hints of exotic spice". It was rather sour and had no body at all.