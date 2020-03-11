By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Double Effect Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Nivea Double Effect Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
£ 1.86
£0.74/100ml

Offer

  • For smooth underarms for longer
  • Skin tolerance dermatologically approved
  • *0% ethyl alcohol
  • 48h effective anti-perspirant protection and gentle NIVEA® care
  • Smooth underarms for longer – contains natural avocado extract
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Aqua, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Dicaprylyl Ether, Butyloctanoic Acid, Persea Gratissima Oil, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Polyglyceryl-2 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 65

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • Hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray.
  • Allow product to dry completely before getting dressed.

Warnings

  • Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Empty can before recycling. Use exclusively for the intended purpose. Do not spray into eyes. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Avoid prolonged spraying and direct inhalation. Keep out of reach of children. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

Recycling info

Aerosol. Aluminium Lid. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd., Birmingham, B37 7YS, UK

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd., Birmingham, B37 7YS, UK www.NIVEA.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

Simply excellent product

5 stars

This product is amazing. A few weeks ago I was on vacation in Northern Ireland and I purchased it and took it back home to Jamaica with me. I have not regretted my decision. I simply love it. The fragrance is lovely. It keeps me fresh all day.

