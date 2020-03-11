By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature 2 Variflo Easivent Teats

4.5(11)Write a review
£ 4.75
£2.38/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Closer to Nature Vari Flow Teats
  • Unique, easy latch-on teat shape
  • Super-sensitive valve
  • Soft natural feel silicone teat
  • Award-winning breast-like teat
  • Like a breast because babies prefer it that way
  • Anti-Colic Valve
  • The Closer to Nature teat with anti-colic valve reduces excessive air flow, so little ones ingest more milk and less air
  • Baby Safe
  • All the Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature bottles and teats are BPA-free for your ultimate reassurance.
  • Go with the Flow
  • We offer different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby. Every baby is different but as a guide we suggest slow flow for 0+months, medium flow for 3+ months and fast flow for 6+ months. Closer to Nature teats are only compatible with Closer to Nature bottles
  • Moving on - Signs of needed to move up a flow rate are if it takes longer than 20 minutes to finish a bottle, baby tugs at the teat or falls asleep mid-bottle
  • Change me - Our teats are silky soft, change them if they get damaged or bitten by tiny teeth.
  • Squeeze me - Give me a squeeze to ensure my super sensitive anti-colic valve is open after storing and cleaning.
  • Shaped like a breast, feels like a breast, because babies prefer it that way
  • Our Closer to Nature bottle is inspired by what babies love most: mum. With the most breast-like teat ever made, this bottle flexes like mum and feels like mum. Because babies prefer it that way. In fact, our Closer to Nature bottle has guaranteed acceptance*. Plus, an anti-colic valve making it the best thing for baby since you. And making feeding easier for everyone.
  • Who is Tommee Tippee?
  • 50 years ago two brothers in California created a non-tip weighted base cup and named it after their dog Tommee. A traveling British businessman loved the cup and brought tommee tippee back to the UK where we're now the number 1 baby feeding accessories brand awarded consumer UK Superbrands status in the recent 2016 survey. For 50 years we've made products that are smart and simple, innovative and intuitive, helping parents parent the way they were made to... #ParentOn
  • Materials listing: silicone.
  • Complies with EN 14350.
  • Breast-like shape teat for a natural latch
  • Teat flexes like mum for a comfortable feed
  • Anti-colic valve in teat reduces air ingestion
  • Smooth silicone teat feels closer to skin
  • Teats available in slow flow, medium flow and fast flow rates

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Only suitable for use with tommee tippee closer to nature bottles.
  • Important instructions are included inside. Please read and retain for future reference.

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions? Visit our website: tommeetippee.com
Lower age limit

0 Months

Net Contents

2 x Teats

11 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Brilliant

5 stars

Rather than change to the number 2 teat I bought these and they work well for my little boy. Would recommend

Great product

4 stars

My little boy was sucking so hard on the slow teats he's mouth was blistering! :/ ...the fast teats were giving him to much at once and choking him.. These gave him just the right amount depending how hard he sucked! Definitely recommended!! :)

waste of money

1 stars

This teat kept collapsing during feeds and caused wind. I have since complained directly to Tommee Tippee, am waiting a resolution, their customer service is no better either! I have switched to another brand altogether as the size 3 had the same problem. When I checked on Mumsnet, others had the same experience of teats collapsing. Steer clear, it's far from "closer to nature"!

Great for hungry babies!!

5 stars

I bought these for my daughter at aged 6 weeks it took her a week to get used to the fact she was controlling the flow herself but she loves it now! Great that you can just buy with out having to buy new bottles!

Best tommee teats

5 stars

My daughter who's 7 weeks old was taking half an hour for feeds and falling asleep in between bought theses teats her feeds take a lot less and being vari flow means she controls her flow of milk depending on how much she sucks and also means no more teat buying as these will last , no more going up in stages .

Very good

5 stars

Next stage after teat 3 perfect for my hungry boy as he was struggling.

Great for thicker milks

5 stars

My daughter is on special stay down milk so these are great as they allow more through but can be used from birth

4 stars

4 stars

I bought these as a replacement as I use cold water sterilizer and the soft water turns them white and after 5 months of use the cross has ripped so the milk pours out. I love Tommie tippee would recomend the veri flow to everyone

Suitable from birth!

5 stars

I first purchased these when I noticed my son getting frustrated because he wasn't getting enough milk from his bottle when he sucked the teat. As all my Tommee Tippee bottles come with number 1 teats as standard, I hadn't looked at any other options, as I'd assumed that these were the only teats they did from newborn. I went into Tesco's and seen this alternative. Variflo East-Vent Teats are suitable from birth, which is really handy. The hole on the teat is cross shaped, allowing the teat to open more and release more milk the harder the baby sucks, so they can control the flow of milk. I have bought several packets of these teats as they are perfect! Only downside is now my little boy has teeth he's biting the end of the teat, and managing to rip the hole bigger! So I've had to buy new ones more often :)

Excellent value for money!

5 stars

This was part of our baby list recommended from friends and I was pleased to be able to get it from Tesco's through Click and Collect as it is much more convenient for us and we don't have to worry about returns if it's incorrect or faulty. As usual, a great brand product at an excellent price by Tesco!

