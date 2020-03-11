Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature 2 Variflo Easivent Teats

Brilliant
Rather than change to the number 2 teat I bought these and they work well for my little boy. Would recommend
Great product
My little boy was sucking so hard on the slow teats he's mouth was blistering! :/ ...the fast teats were giving him to much at once and choking him.. These gave him just the right amount depending how hard he sucked! Definitely recommended!! :)
waste of money
This teat kept collapsing during feeds and caused wind. I have since complained directly to Tommee Tippee, am waiting a resolution, their customer service is no better either! I have switched to another brand altogether as the size 3 had the same problem. When I checked on Mumsnet, others had the same experience of teats collapsing. Steer clear, it's far from "closer to nature"!
Great for hungry babies!!
I bought these for my daughter at aged 6 weeks it took her a week to get used to the fact she was controlling the flow herself but she loves it now! Great that you can just buy with out having to buy new bottles!
Best tommee teats
My daughter who's 7 weeks old was taking half an hour for feeds and falling asleep in between bought theses teats her feeds take a lot less and being vari flow means she controls her flow of milk depending on how much she sucks and also means no more teat buying as these will last , no more going up in stages .
Very good
Next stage after teat 3 perfect for my hungry boy as he was struggling.
Great for thicker milks
My daughter is on special stay down milk so these are great as they allow more through but can be used from birth
4 stars
I bought these as a replacement as I use cold water sterilizer and the soft water turns them white and after 5 months of use the cross has ripped so the milk pours out. I love Tommie tippee would recomend the veri flow to everyone
Suitable from birth!
I first purchased these when I noticed my son getting frustrated because he wasn't getting enough milk from his bottle when he sucked the teat. As all my Tommee Tippee bottles come with number 1 teats as standard, I hadn't looked at any other options, as I'd assumed that these were the only teats they did from newborn. I went into Tesco's and seen this alternative. Variflo East-Vent Teats are suitable from birth, which is really handy. The hole on the teat is cross shaped, allowing the teat to open more and release more milk the harder the baby sucks, so they can control the flow of milk. I have bought several packets of these teats as they are perfect! Only downside is now my little boy has teeth he's biting the end of the teat, and managing to rip the hole bigger! So I've had to buy new ones more often :)
Excellent value for money!
This was part of our baby list recommended from friends and I was pleased to be able to get it from Tesco's through Click and Collect as it is much more convenient for us and we don't have to worry about returns if it's incorrect or faulty. As usual, a great brand product at an excellent price by Tesco!