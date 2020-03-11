Dove Go Fresh Cucumber & Green Tea 250Ml

tasty stuff
Just ate it init
Cool calm and relaxing.
I love this antiperspirant from Dove. It has a fresh cool smell which lasts a long time and makes you feel clean and calm when applied. I also spray this on my body when going to bed at night as I find it helps me relax especially on hot nights. The only thing I would say is that if you spray it near darker clothes it does leave white marks but these do wash off easily.
Good product
