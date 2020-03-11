By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Go Fresh Cucumber & Green Tea 250Ml

Write a review
£ 1.75
£0.70/100ml

Offer

  • Choose Dove Go Fresh Cucumber and Green Tea Anti-perspirant Deodorant to give your morning a burst of cucumber freshness with a soothing hint of sweet green tea. With up to 48 hours of anti-perspirant protection, you can carry the clean, crisp fragrances of cucumber and green tea with you all through the day. Our skin friendly anti-perspirant formula contains 1/4 moisturising cream, providing the reliable underarm care you know and love, helping your underarms to look and feel softer, smoother and even more beautiful.
  • The 1/4 moisturising cream formula helps delicate underarm skin to recover from irritation caused by regular underarm shaving. The formula is also 100% alcohol free. The crisp scent keeps you feeling clean and fresh all day too. What more could you ask for from a moisturising anti-perspirant deodorant?
  • For best protection from sweat marks and skin irritation; after showering, make sure your underarms are dry and cool. Shake the can well, then hold your arm above your head and spray one underarm at a time for approximately two seconds each, holding the can 15cm from your underarms.
  • Dove Anti-Perspirant, cares for your underarm skin with 1/4 moisturising cream whilst providing 48hr of sweat and odour protection.
  • Dove Go Fresh Cucumber Anti-perspirant Deodorant gives up to 48 hours of confidence boosting protection
  • Cares for your underarm skin
  • Contains our unique 1/4 moisturising cream for beautifully soft and smooth underarms
  • Helps delicate underarm skin to recover from irritation caused by shaving
  • Dermatologically tested and 0% alcohol formula
  • Fantastically fresh green tea and cucumber scent
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, PEG-4, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Danger Extremely flammable aerosol Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurized container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

tasty stuff

5 stars

Just ate it init

Cool calm and relaxing.

5 stars

I love this antiperspirant from Dove. It has a fresh cool smell which lasts a long time and makes you feel clean and calm when applied. I also spray this on my body when going to bed at night as I find it helps me relax especially on hot nights. The only thing I would say is that if you spray it near darker clothes it does leave white marks but these do wash off easily.

Good product

2 stars

Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome

