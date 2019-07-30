By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Go Fresh Cucumber Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml

£ 1.75
£3.50/100ml
  • Choose Dove Go Fresh Cucumber and Green Tea Anti-perspirant Deodorant Roll On 50ml to give your morning a burst of cucumber freshness with a soothing hint of sweet green tea.
  • With up to 48 hours of anti-perspirant protection, you can carry the clean, crisp fragrances of cucumber and green tea with you all through the day. It’s new and improved formula, which is 0% alcohol, contains our unique 1/4 moisturising cream which helps delicate underarm skin recover from the irritation caused by regular underarm shaving.
  • It’s our most skin friendly anti-perspirant ever, providing the reliable underarm care you know and love, helping your underarms to look and feel softer, smoother and even more beautiful than before.
  • For best protection from sweat marks and skin irritation, simply apply the rollerball gently to each underarm after showering, preferably when your underarm skin is cool and dry. It glides on easily, so you simply need to use circular motions to get the best coverage, and enjoy underarm skin that feels beautiful and smells great. This convenient 50ml size is handbag/hand luggage friendly and perfect to keep you feeling fresh while on the go.
  • New and Improved Dove Anti-perspirant, cares for your underarm skin like never before.
  • New and improved formula, cares for your underarm skin like never before
  • Dove Go Fresh Cucumber Anti-perspirant Deodorant gives up to 48 hours of confidence boosting protection
  • Contains our unique 1/4 moisturising cream for beautifully soft and smooth underarms
  • Helps delicate underarm skin to recover from irritation caused by shaving
  • Dermatologically tested and 0% alcohol formula
  • Fantastically fresh green tea and cucumber scent
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Glycerin, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Steareth-2, Parfum, Steareth-20, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Potassium lactate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: hold can 15cm from the body and spray. Avoid direct inhalation

Warnings

  • Antiperspirant, roll-on. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Great....if you want to smell like a public toilet

1 stars

I have used this deodorant for years and years. Always been my absolute favourite. However, the new one I have just received from Tesco (seriously) just smells like toilet cleaner. How on earth Unilever let this new formula past the quality control is past me. I'll not be buying again, and I'll be using the new one to keep the neighbour's cat off our garden. It is that bad!

Used to love this but new formula stinks!

1 stars

I used to love this deodorant and have bought it for years. However, the scent of the new formula is different and much stronger and now gives me a headache. So I can't wear it and have to change to another brand. Why change something that works?

