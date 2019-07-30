Dove Go Fresh Cucumber Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml

Great....if you want to smell like a public toilet
I have used this deodorant for years and years. Always been my absolute favourite. However, the new one I have just received from Tesco (seriously) just smells like toilet cleaner. How on earth Unilever let this new formula past the quality control is past me. I'll not be buying again, and I'll be using the new one to keep the neighbour's cat off our garden. It is that bad!
Used to love this but new formula stinks!
I used to love this deodorant and have bought it for years. However, the scent of the new formula is different and much stronger and now gives me a headache. So I can't wear it and have to change to another brand. Why change something that works?