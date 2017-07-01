Impulse True Love Bodyspray 75Ml

Impulse, honest opinion
This can took me back about 5 years from when I would get changed after PE. This stuff contaminated 50% of the air in the changing rooms. This scent is very sweet and the can is easy to carry around. It doesn't last long and I had to reapply several times in the day. Amazing for freshening clothes up as it is a very sweet and quite overpowering scent!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Impulse true love
I would recommend this to my friends and family it was good stuff and smells. good i will definitely be buying this in the future would be Worth the money [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Product!
This body spray smells lovely, even so my roommate is borrowed it too! The smell lasts long on your clothes aswell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing!!!!!
I love the smell of this Impulse body spray!! It's a very sweet smell, would definetly recommend this. Favourite body spray out of all the body sprays I've tested out. I've gotten so many compliments. Will definetly be buying this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
impulse true love
Impulses true love body spray smells amazing! Definitely the best scent by far. I recommend to any one who has a love for citrus sprays like I do. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Impluse true love body spray
It smells amazing! Smells like a rose perfume! Would definitely recommend buying it to anyone! The smell lasts a long time and you dont need to even spray a lot to smell amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Neens Jarvis
I think this body spray is alright, considering I only wear body spray when I go out (for that extra mmm smell lol) I usually use Impulse sweet smile. Although this one is definitely my second favourite, I wish the scent would last a little bit longer than the odd 2-3 hours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells lovely!
Love the twist top, don't have to worry about loosing the lid and having the spray bit get pressed down in my bag Smells absolutely lovely, had many compliments. But I did find the smell didn't last very long, maybe just me! Lasts ages too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Summer ready.
This impulse is the perfect scent and is a summer essential! It smells amazing and I've found it to last all day. I have now found a new favourite and is my go to body spray to feel fresh all day long. However , don't spray too much as it can be be over powering. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This product is okay
The scent of this produc isn't very strong and doesn't last long but still smells very pleasant when sprayed. Ideal for emergency situations when you need a quick freshen up as you're out and about. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]