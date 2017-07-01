By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Impulse True Love Bodyspray 75Ml

4.5(43)Write a review
Impulse True Love Bodyspray 75Ml
£ 1.00
£1.34/100ml
  • Impulse True Love Body spray deodorant 75ml is part of Impulse’s body spray range featuring a variety of exciting and fresh fragrances to suit your every impulse. This perfect 75ml size means it easily fits in your backpack and can be enjoyed at school, after the gym or just on the go. Enjoy this body mist fragrance anytime, anywhere and Trust Your Impulse.
  • True Love is a fresh and natural fragrance. The fragrance contains exciting citrus notes such as bergamot, lime and grapefruit mischievously blended with exhilarating fruits (peach, pear, melon) and bright green notes. The fragrance reveals its inner soul and you can’t live without it; colourful flowers like rose, freesia and muguet create the perfect atmosphere for fun.
  • This body spray has been dermatologically tested and is gentle on your skin, while providing a great fragrance all day long!
  • Impulse is the number one female body spray in the UK, you are guaranteed to turn heads with this fantastic fragrance. Be super careful not to spray anywhere near your eyes and make sure to avoid broken or irritated skin. Hold the can 15cm away from the body. Simply twist the top and press in short bursts to release the fragrance.
  • Impulse Truelove Body Spray Deodorant 75ml from the number 1 female body spray in the UK
  • Dermatologically tested deodorant for women
  • Impulse Body Mist is gentle on your skin
  • Twist, Press, Spray the deodorant anywhere, anytime and Trust Your Impulse
  • Enjoy the exciting blend of fragrances, with crispy notes of citrus such as bergamot, lime and grapefruit with exotic fruits (peach, pear, melon)
  • This handy 75ml size body mist is perfect to take on the go
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • LOGO "SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY"DEO AEROSOL NON AP DIRECTIONS: HOLD CAN 15CM FROM THE BODY AND SPRAY. CAUTION: DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. AVOID DIRECT INHALATION. USE IN SHORT BURSTS IN WELL-VENTILATED PLACES, AVOID PROLONGED SPRAYING. DO NOT SPRAY NEAR EYES. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. PRESSURISED CONTAINER: MAY BURST IF HEATED. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. .

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

75 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

43 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Impulse, honest opinion

3 stars

This can took me back about 5 years from when I would get changed after PE. This stuff contaminated 50% of the air in the changing rooms. This scent is very sweet and the can is easy to carry around. It doesn't last long and I had to reapply several times in the day. Amazing for freshening clothes up as it is a very sweet and quite overpowering scent!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Impulse true love

5 stars

I would recommend this to my friends and family it was good stuff and smells. good i will definitely be buying this in the future would be Worth the money [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product!

5 stars

This body spray smells lovely, even so my roommate is borrowed it too! The smell lasts long on your clothes aswell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing!!!!!

5 stars

I love the smell of this Impulse body spray!! It's a very sweet smell, would definetly recommend this. Favourite body spray out of all the body sprays I've tested out. I've gotten so many compliments. Will definetly be buying this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

impulse true love

4 stars

Impulses true love body spray smells amazing! Definitely the best scent by far. I recommend to any one who has a love for citrus sprays like I do. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Impluse true love body spray

5 stars

It smells amazing! Smells like a rose perfume! Would definitely recommend buying it to anyone! The smell lasts a long time and you dont need to even spray a lot to smell amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Neens Jarvis

3 stars

I think this body spray is alright, considering I only wear body spray when I go out (for that extra mmm smell lol) I usually use Impulse sweet smile. Although this one is definitely my second favourite, I wish the scent would last a little bit longer than the odd 2-3 hours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely!

4 stars

Love the twist top, don't have to worry about loosing the lid and having the spray bit get pressed down in my bag Smells absolutely lovely, had many compliments. But I did find the smell didn't last very long, maybe just me! Lasts ages too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Summer ready.

4 stars

This impulse is the perfect scent and is a summer essential! It smells amazing and I've found it to last all day. I have now found a new favourite and is my go to body spray to feel fresh all day long. However , don't spray too much as it can be be over powering. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product is okay

3 stars

The scent of this produc isn't very strong and doesn't last long but still smells very pleasant when sprayed. Ideal for emergency situations when you need a quick freshen up as you're out and about. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

